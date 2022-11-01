Read full article on original website
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Report: Bears' Chase Claypool Was a ‘Distraction' in Pittsburgh
Report: Claypool was a 'distraction' in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are bolstering their pass-catching group with a trade for Chase Claypool. But, what happened with the 24-year-old receiver in Pittsburgh?. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Claypool was a "distraction" behind the scenes with the...
Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out
Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
Chase Claypool is ready to be a 'playmaker' for Bears
New Bears receiver Chase Claypool, acquired from the Steelers in a trade Tuesday, believes he can be a playmaker for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.
Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain
Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Broncos replace Bradley Chubb in trade deadline deal with Jets
The Denver Broncos made the difficult decision to part ways with Bradley Chubb at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, offloading him in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. After moving on from the star EDGE rusher, the Broncos were quick to lock down a replacement. According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos acquired Jacob Martin in a trade with the New York Jets after sending Chubb to the Dolphins.
Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game
Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
Sporting News
Packers trade rumors: Why Green Bay didn't (or couldn't) make a deal before 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Packers went into the trade deadline reeling as a team. Green Bay had lost four consecutive games to the Giants, Jets, Commanders and Bills and were suddenly questioning whether they were in the playoff picture, let alone the division race. Indeed, Green Bay was in dire straits after a...
Trading Roquan Smith Is Pivotal Moment in Ryan Poles' Bears Rebuild
Schrock: Roquan trade is pivotal all-in moment in Poles' rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears hired Ryan Poles as general manager in January, they entrusted him with the herculean task of building the NFL's charter franchise into a sustained winner. There is no doubt Poles took...
Here's a Look at Bears Receiver Chase Claypool's NFL Highlights
Here's a look at Chase Claypool's NFL highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added a big, athletic pass-catcher in Chase Claypool to help Justin Fields in the passing game. They traded their own 2023 second-round draft pick to acquire Claypool from the Steelers. He's a big receiver...
How Chase Claypool Can Help Justin Fields, Bears' Offense Take Next Step
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields did his best to contain his excitement Wednesday when asked about the Bears' trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The second-year quarterback dodged a question about what the deal says about the Bears' belief in him. Fields is always even-keeled. But he let a...
Jack Sanborn Confident If He Replaces Roquan Smith in Bears Defense
Why Jack Sanborn is confident if he gets starting job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are not excited to have lost a player like Roquan Smith on the field. No one man can fill the void of his NFL-leading 83 tackles, or the void of what he meant in the locker room. They are excited, however, about the opportunity it will present for young linebackers to show what they can do with an increased snap count. One of those guys is Jack Sanborn. The undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin has impressed his coaches at practice, but hasn’t had the chance to get on the field playing behind several veterans. Now he appears to be in line for more snaps with the shuffling going on in the linebackers room.
Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Receiver Chase Claypool?
Who is Bears receiver Chase Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made an attempt to bolster their pass-catching talent by trading for Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline. The front office handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their second-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft in exchange...
Bears Defense Won't Make Excuses After Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn Trades
Bears defense won't wave white flag after big trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears first heard that Ryan Poles had traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, less than a week after he sent Robert Quinn to the Eagles, they were shocked. The news hit the team hard, and players were hurt and left wondering what was going on.
Jeff Arnold talks Roquan Smith trade on ‘9 Good Minutes’
CHICAGO – For a second time in less than a week, the Bears caused quite a stir in the NFL with the trade of a major part of their defense. On Monday, it was a deal that sent their best player to Baltimore. Roquan Smith was reportedly dealt to the Ravens in exchange for a […]
WSAW
Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
How Bears Evaluation of Roquan Smith Factored Into Ravens Trade
How Bears evaluation of Roquan Smith factored into trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past two days we’ve heard several explanations from Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus for why the Bears were comfortable trading Roquan Smith, considering Smith is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in the prime of his career, who’s also leading the NFL in tackles and playing a premium position in Eberflus’ defense. Each explanation boiled down to two big things: the Bears didn’t value Smith the way he valued himself, and there weren’t signs that the two sides would be able to find a compromise.
Bears' Chase Claypool Reunites With Notre Dame Teammate Cole Kmet
Claypool reunites with Notre Dame teammate Kmet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet both showed their NFL talents at the University of Notre Dame, where they spent three years together as teammates. Between 2017-19, the two shared the field as pass-catchers for the Fighting Irish....
Justin Fields' Growth Led Bears to Trade for ‘Explosive' Chase Claypool
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Ryan Poles and the Bears heard the calls to build around Justin Fields. The pleas to give the second-year quarterback any weapon not named Darnell Mooney. Poles finally answered those calls Tuesday when he traded the Bears' 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Ian Happ Earns Extension Cubs Failed to Deliver With Last Core
Ian Happ earns extension Cubs failed to deliver with last core originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for the Cubs to start doing what their rhetoric, their brand and their enormous wealth have promised for years and actually start paying their core players who perform — to start getting the extensions done with this generation that they failed to do with the last.
