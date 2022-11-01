ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears' Chase Claypool Was a ‘Distraction' in Pittsburgh

Report: Claypool was a 'distraction' in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are bolstering their pass-catching group with a trade for Chase Claypool. But, what happened with the 24-year-old receiver in Pittsburgh?. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Claypool was a "distraction" behind the scenes with the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out

Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain

Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Broncos replace Bradley Chubb in trade deadline deal with Jets

The Denver Broncos made the difficult decision to part ways with Bradley Chubb at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, offloading him in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. After moving on from the star EDGE rusher, the Broncos were quick to lock down a replacement. According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos acquired Jacob Martin in a trade with the New York Jets after sending Chubb to the Dolphins.
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game

Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jack Sanborn Confident If He Replaces Roquan Smith in Bears Defense

Why Jack Sanborn is confident if he gets starting job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are not excited to have lost a player like Roquan Smith on the field. No one man can fill the void of his NFL-leading 83 tackles, or the void of what he meant in the locker room. They are excited, however, about the opportunity it will present for young linebackers to show what they can do with an increased snap count. One of those guys is Jack Sanborn. The undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin has impressed his coaches at practice, but hasn’t had the chance to get on the field playing behind several veterans. Now he appears to be in line for more snaps with the shuffling going on in the linebackers room.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Receiver Chase Claypool?

Who is Bears receiver Chase Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made an attempt to bolster their pass-catching talent by trading for Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline. The front office handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their second-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft in exchange...
CHICAGO, IL
WSAW

Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

How Bears Evaluation of Roquan Smith Factored Into Ravens Trade

How Bears evaluation of Roquan Smith factored into trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past two days we’ve heard several explanations from Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus for why the Bears were comfortable trading Roquan Smith, considering Smith is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in the prime of his career, who’s also leading the NFL in tackles and playing a premium position in Eberflus’ defense. Each explanation boiled down to two big things: the Bears didn’t value Smith the way he valued himself, and there weren’t signs that the two sides would be able to find a compromise.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Chase Claypool Reunites With Notre Dame Teammate Cole Kmet

Claypool reunites with Notre Dame teammate Kmet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet both showed their NFL talents at the University of Notre Dame, where they spent three years together as teammates. Between 2017-19, the two shared the field as pass-catchers for the Fighting Irish....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ian Happ Earns Extension Cubs Failed to Deliver With Last Core

Ian Happ earns extension Cubs failed to deliver with last core originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for the Cubs to start doing what their rhetoric, their brand and their enormous wealth have promised for years and actually start paying their core players who perform — to start getting the extensions done with this generation that they failed to do with the last.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy