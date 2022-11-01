Keith Law released his top 50 2023 free agents list, which aggressively rated Dansby Swanson at third and argued for a deal approaching $200 million for the Braves’ 2022 shortstop. This sparked a conversation about the merits of handing Swanson a deal of that magnitude in comparison to the expected large contracts for some of the other star shortstop free agent options like Carlos Correa or Trea Turner. Meanwhile Braves’ prospects Justyn-Henry Malloy and Cal Conley are candidates for the Arizona Fall League all-star team, as Malloy in particular has had a very impressive season.

19 HOURS AGO