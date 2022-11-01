ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
batterypower.com

Braves News: Dansby Swanson, Fall League, more

Keith Law released his top 50 2023 free agents list, which aggressively rated Dansby Swanson at third and argued for a deal approaching $200 million for the Braves’ 2022 shortstop. This sparked a conversation about the merits of handing Swanson a deal of that magnitude in comparison to the expected large contracts for some of the other star shortstop free agent options like Carlos Correa or Trea Turner. Meanwhile Braves’ prospects Justyn-Henry Malloy and Cal Conley are candidates for the Arizona Fall League all-star team, as Malloy in particular has had a very impressive season.
NJ.com

Mets have plan in place if Brandon Nimmo bolts in free agency

The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder will hit free agency at the completion of the World Series. Five days after the Phillies and Astros finish their business, Nimmo will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York.
QUEENS, NY
Sporting News

MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season

When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.
NBC Chicago

Pedro Grifol

The White Sox are expected to hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager. The White Sox’ managerial search is ongoing, but two candidates who interviewed have reportedly impressed: the Astros’ Joe Espada and the Royals’ Pedro Grifol.
CBS Philly

Phillies' Kevin Long in search of hits, seeks 3rd Series ring

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Long was summoned to George Steinbrenner's office."You want to tell me what's going on with Jason Giambi?" the New York Yankees owner thundered."I said, 'Boss, I like his swings.'""He's hitting .180," Steinbrenner snapped at the rookie coach, Long recalled. "If you don't get his average above .200 in the next two weeks, you're out of here."Fifteen years later, Long has become Major League Baseball's most successful hitting coach. He's reached the World Series with a fourth team at age 55, pursuing a third title with the Philadelphia Phillies after earning rings with the Yankees in 2009...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy