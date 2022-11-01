Read full article on original website
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Pedro Grifol ‘Blew Away' White Sox During Manager Search Process
Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Dansby Swanson, Fall League, more
Keith Law released his top 50 2023 free agents list, which aggressively rated Dansby Swanson at third and argued for a deal approaching $200 million for the Braves’ 2022 shortstop. This sparked a conversation about the merits of handing Swanson a deal of that magnitude in comparison to the expected large contracts for some of the other star shortstop free agent options like Carlos Correa or Trea Turner. Meanwhile Braves’ prospects Justyn-Henry Malloy and Cal Conley are candidates for the Arizona Fall League all-star team, as Malloy in particular has had a very impressive season.
2022 Gold Glove Awards announced, Yankees catcher, infielder win Mets get none
The 2022 Gold Glove Awards are here. Below are the winners, updated as they are announced:. - Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. Bridget Hyland may...
Mets have plan in place if Brandon Nimmo bolts in free agency
The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder will hit free agency at the completion of the World Series. Five days after the Phillies and Astros finish their business, Nimmo will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York.
Sporting News
MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season
When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes First 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner
On Nov. 1, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax became the first three-time Cy Young Award winner in MLB history. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton broke Koufax’s record when he won a fourth career Cy Young in 1982. That was then surpassed by Randy Johnson (five) and Roger...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Roy Campanella Wins 1951 NL MVP Award; Jim Tracy & Joe Torre Hired
On November 1, 1951, Roy Campanella won the first of three career National League MVP Awards after putting together and impressive season with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Campanella, who was in his fourth season with the Dodgers, went on to win NL MVP in 1953 and 1955 as well. That stretch coincided with eight consecutive All-Star Game appearances.
Where Ben Zobrist, Other 2016 Cubs World Series Heroes Are Now
Where Ben Zobrist, other Cubs World Series heroes are now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On a cold, rainy, star-crossed night in Cleveland — of all places — the Cubs pulled off the baseball equivalent of Charlie Brown actually kicking Lucy's football. Six years ago Wednesday. And...
Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado edges Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes for 10th NL Gold Glove
Even as Derek Shelton lobbied for Ke’Bryan Hayes to win the Gold Glove as the National League’s best defensive third baseman, the Pittsburgh Pirates manager acknowledged an obstacle:. Unseating Nolan Arenado wouldn’t be easy. Although Hayes had an advantage over Arenado in nearly every metric used to...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
Phillies' bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss
The Philadelphia Phillies continued to struggle in the clutch in a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. The Astros lead the series 3-2 as it heads back to Houston. The
Pedro Grifol
The White Sox are expected to hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager. The White Sox’ managerial search is ongoing, but two candidates who interviewed have reportedly impressed: the Astros’ Joe Espada and the Royals’ Pedro Grifol.
White Sox Announce Three Coaches on Board for Pedro Grifol's Staff
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are...
Astros rookie Jeremy Peña filling huge holes very easily, rapidly becoming a superstar
Rookie Jeremy Peña is on his way to becoming the first player in MLB history to win both the ALCS and World Series MVP in the same postseason.
Grifol: ‘All 30 Managers Want to See Jose Abreu in Their Lineup'
Grifol: 'All 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu's status to return to the South Side is in flux. The longtime White Sox first baseman needs a new contract, and it's been reported the organization and Abreu are bound to part ways this offseason.
Ethan Katz Expected to Return as Pitching Coach, Others Not Asked
Ethan Katz expected to return as pitching coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz is expected to remain with the team in light of the club hiring Pedro Grifol as manager, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien. However, a "number of White Sox...
White Sox' Manager Search Reminded Reinsdorf of Bulls' Karnišovas Hire
Sox' manager search reminded Reinsdorf of Karnišovas hire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox formally introduced former Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as the team's new manager. And while the jury will remain out on Grifol's aptitude for the job until the games...
Phillies' Kevin Long in search of hits, seeks 3rd Series ring
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Long was summoned to George Steinbrenner's office."You want to tell me what's going on with Jason Giambi?" the New York Yankees owner thundered."I said, 'Boss, I like his swings.'""He's hitting .180," Steinbrenner snapped at the rookie coach, Long recalled. "If you don't get his average above .200 in the next two weeks, you're out of here."Fifteen years later, Long has become Major League Baseball's most successful hitting coach. He's reached the World Series with a fourth team at age 55, pursuing a third title with the Philadelphia Phillies after earning rings with the Yankees in 2009...
