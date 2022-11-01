ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chastain's unreal 'Hail Mary' raises questions for NASCAR title race at Phoenix Raceway

By Cole Cusumano
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Odds are by the time you read this, you’ve likely watched Ross Chastain’s last-lap heroics from Martinsville Speedway an unhealthy amount of times. For those who don’t know, the eighth-generation watermelon farmer-turned stock car racer executed arguably the greatest move in NASCAR history in order to compete for a championship this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Chastain, 29, needed to pass two more cars on the final lap of the Xfinity 500 if he wanted to make the Championship 4, so he broke out a lesson learned in 2005 from his Nintendo Gamecube. Sitting 10th on the backstretch of NASCAR’s shortest track, Chastain mashed the accelerator, rode the outside wall full throttle at over 100 mph in fifth-gear and picked up six positions to achieve the unthinkable.

“I thought, ‘Why not,’” Chastain said. “That’s a motto that some buddies and I have back home. We live by ‘why not?’ It was fight or flight because we were out. We had already fought trying to stay in, trying all year. Everything we’ve done, the points we’ve accumulated, and we fought for it.

“It’s sinking in that we did something that no one else has ever done. That’s hard to do in just the world that we live in in 2022, but definitely our sport.”

Chastain earned the final transfer spot into the Championship 4 on points, joining Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell, who pulled off an equally impressive walk-off victory at Martinsville to advance.

Although the Hail Mary will be a moment forever immortalized in sport’s history, it raises a question of on-track ethic, while also highlighting the innate desire to compete for a NASCAR Cup Series championship. The move was divisive among those within the sanctioning body and could have direct implications for the title fight in Phoenix.

NASCAR stated after the semifinal race that the move was within the guidelines and there will be no rules change going into the series finale.

“I thought it was awesome, but I don’t think we should be doing that every week,’ Logano said. “As awesome as it was, you have to kind of think about the can of worms that it opens, right? If we do nothing about it, does that mean 40 cars are going to put it up against the wall in the final lap?

“I don’t know if that’s a very authentic way of finishing a race. It's cool it happened one time, I don’t think we should take anything away from that, but I don’t think that’s how we want to see races end in the future. That’s not good for the safety of the driver or the fans. I’m pretty sure that’s not the direction we want to go moving forward.”

Chances are, although Phoenix is classified as a “short track,” the once-in-a-lifetime move would be difficult to replicate at the one-mile oval, where speeds are much quicker and aerodynamics play a significant factor.

Instead, drivers will have to seek other ways to find a competitive edge and put on a good show. Sure, the final lap was exciting and unforgettable, but many are quick to forget how lackluster the other 499 laps were that day.

Martinsville’s .526-mile, paperclip-shaped configuration might be a stark contrast to the one-mile tri-oval in Avondale, but the rules package is the same, which could be a problem. Passing proved to be an issue, as it’s been all year on short tracks, made evident by only eight lead changes.

To put it simply, this can’t be the case in a championship event. Luckily, NASCAR is seeking to combat this trend by putting down resin — a sticky adhesive that promotes racing in otherwise slick grooves.

Resin has been applied to Phoenix in recent years, but a noticeable advantage for drivers utilizing it in Turns 1 and 2 prompted change. This weekend, the resin will only be applied in Turns 3 and 4, and will be moved three feet higher than it was in the Spring race.

“It’s an effort to fine-tune the race track to make the racing a little bit better,” Logano said. “It seemed like the top [lane] was a little more dominant in Turns 1 and 2 to where it was harder to make passes on the bottom.

“Turns 3 and 4 were still a little bit too dominant, but still we wanted some resin, so we kept it and moved it higher, so it’s a little bit better for the bottom to where they have a fighting chance. I like the decisions NASCAR’s made for (Phoenix) in trying to improve the racing there. No one’s sitting still and saying it’s good enough; that’s what I like.”

Only time will tell if the altered application of resin will improve the competition, or if another video game move will be attempted to win the championship. But we do know many questions have been raised and even more eyes will be watching what unfolds in Phoenix after a monumental day in Martinsville.

