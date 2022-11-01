Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Former Albany man pleads guilty to rape
(Undated) -- A man formerly from Albany has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at her home last January while she was under the influence of sleeping pills. Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim told investigators she took sleeping pills the night before and woke up to find Repp sexually assaulting her. Repp will be sentenced January 30th.
knsiradio.com
Sauk Rapids Man Charged in Arson and Fraud Case from 2020
(KNSI) — More than two years after a fire severely damaged a semi, a Sauk Rapids man has been arrested for aiding and abetting arson and insurance fraud. According to the criminal complaint, on August 12th, 2020, firefighters were called to a semi-tractor on fire on the side of the road on County Road 75 and 240th Street in St. Augusta. Investigators contacted Freightliner of St. Cloud and learned that truck had been in the shop for the last eight days due to transmission issues but had been released less than an hour before the fire. Investigators determined the fire started in the sleeper cab, and the remains of a red gas can and towel soaked in what is believed to be gasoline were found between the driver and passenger seat. They also found an invoice for service addressed to Abdikadir Muhumud Mire, who was also the registered owner of the truck.
kfgo.com
2 dead after North St. Paul stabbings and shooting
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police in North St. Paul said two people are dead after a shooting and stabbings Tuesday afternoon. Officers called to a reported assault found a man and woman suffering from stab wounds, and a second man who had been shot. All three were taken to the hospital in critical condition where the man later died of gunshot wounds.
Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent
A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
knuj.net
CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
Zimmerman Man Killed, Two from Princeton Hurt in Head-On Crash
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two more seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of County Road 2. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle going west on County Road 2 crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle going east.
knuj.net
TWO SEMIS COLLIDE IN WATONWAN COUNTY
A Winnebago man was hurt when two semis collided in Watonwan County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says a semi driven by Bruce Koepp of Belle Plaine was traveling westbound on Highway 60. Another semi driven by David Alfson of Winnebago was crossing south on 330th Street when they collided. Koepp wasn’t hurt but Alfson was taken to Madelia hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Madelia fire, police and Ambulance along with the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
lptv.org
Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples
A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
fox9.com
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
Hockey player seeks communicable disease testing after blood-spitting fight in Elk River
The Furniture and Things Community Event Center. Courtesy of City of Elk River. An 18-year-old junior hockey player went to the hospital to be tested for communicable diseases after a fellow player reportedly spat blood on his face during a game-time fight last month, according to the Elk River Police Department.
DNR confirms muskie caught on Mille Lacs Lake is state record
The Minnesota record for catch-and-release muskie has fallen, with an angler from Princeton bagging the accolade. Eric Bakke caught a monster muskie on Mille Lacs Lake on June 11, and it was officially certified this week by the Minnesota DNR at 58.25 inches. This betters the previous catch-and-release record for...
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kvsc.org
Highway 23 to Reopen from Paynesville to Richmond
The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says that the first year of the two year North Gap Expansion Project will resume once road restrictions are lifted. As part of the project, County Road 12 will also be detoured for two weeks in 2023. Work next year will focus on completing the majority of eastbound alignment.
fox9.com
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
kfgo.com
Death of Mike Zimmer’s son not considered suspicious
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – The death of former Vikings assistant coach Adam Zimmer remains under investigation, but police in the Twin Cities suburb of Mendota Heights say there were no signs of a crime or suspicious circumstances. He was found dead at his home on Monday afternoon. Zimmer, the...
