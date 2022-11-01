ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Man charged after fleeing crash, leaving woman's body in bed of pickup

By Christina Hall, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

A 19-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from police finding the body of a Shelby Township woman in the bed of the pickup truck the man was driving at the time of an accident in Roseville.

Stephen Lee Freeman is facing one count each of concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property, a motor vehicle, both of which are five-year felonies, according to 39th District Court officials in Roseville.

District Judge Alyia Marie Hakim said "at this time those are not high-level felonies," and set a bond of $75,000 cash surety with conditions if Freeman is able to post bond.

She said the bond was appropriate based on a review of the statute, the charges and the allegations as well as that there is not yet a cause of death.

Woman had 'obvious signs of strangulation'

The body of Gabriele Seitz, 62, of Shelby Township, was found in the pickup truck Freeman was driving after police said he hit a tractor-trailer Thursday near Hayes and Common roads in Roseville. Freeman fled the crash scene on foot.

Roseville police searched the truck and found Seitz's body. Police also put out photos of the driver in an effort to identify him. Freeman was arrested Sunday, according to online county jail records.

County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox said Seitz had a shoelace around her neck and "obvious signs of strangulation." A news release from the county prosecutor's office said Freeman is a person of interest in the investigation of Seitz's death.

Fox said Freeman has a history of substance abuse and was recently in a treatment facility. He was homeless or likely to be homeless — Fox said it was his understanding that Freeman wasn't living with his parents in Lexington or Waterford.

Attorney Kevin Smith, who represented Freeman for the arraignment, said Freeman is single and has no children but does have family in Lexington. He said Freeman was not working, had no criminal record and was not on probation. Freeman indicated to his attorney that he suffered from depression, anxiety and mental health issues, and Smith asked for a referral to community corrections.

Authorities are investigating what, if any, connection there is between Seitz and Freeman, what happened and how her body got into the pickup truck.

Not a routine accident after all

Last week, police called the accident a minor collision and said they found Seitz's body when they opened the bed of the pickup while checking it for information.

Hakim set conditions should Freeman post bond, including wearing a GPS tether prior to release and referring him to community corrections for a mental health program and pretrial bond recommendation report.

A probable cause conference is set for Nov. 9 and a preliminary exam is set for Nov. 16.

Justin Omans created a GoFundMe site online to raise money for his mother's funeral. Nearly $1,300 was raised by Tuesday afternoon.

"My mom was the sweetest, friendliest and funniest person to be around, but unfortunately, she was taken from this world too soon," according to the account page. "I am deeply heartbroken and asking for help to give her a great funeral."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

