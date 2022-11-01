SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – David DePape, arrested after allegedly breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacking her husband, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Tuesday. The judge ordered him to be held in jail without bail.The arraignment lasted about eight minutes. DePape entered the not-guilty plea and waived his right to a hearing within 10 days. He only spoke to say "yes" to a question from the judge and to clarify the pronunciation of his last name when asked about that.DePape was charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault, elder abuse, and threatening a public...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO