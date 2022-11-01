ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Oregonians decide on strict gun control at the polls Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state of Oregon: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings...
OREGON STATE
wchstv.com

Active COVID virus cases move past 1,000 again in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia moved past the 1,000 mark on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported for the second straight day and the number of hospitalizations dropped a dozen. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed a total of...
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

High School Football Scores: Week 11

Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21. Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney High School 7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 20, Rocky River Lutheran W. 10. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35, Gallipolis Gallia 14. Steubenville 31, Bishop Hartley 0. Region 16. Regional Quarterfinal. Cin. McNicholas 24, Eaton 0. Cin. Taft...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy