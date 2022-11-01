ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs senator said law he backed has unintended consequences adding to car thefts

By Sean Rice
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pd1MS_0iv0xwIE00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs senator is changing his stance on a state law he originally pushed for that changed the way the judicial system could go after certain crimes.

Republican Senator Bob Gardner told 13 Investigates he believes the now-enforced Misdemeanor Reform Act led to a growing car theft problem.

On March 1, 2022, the Misdemeanor Reform Act went into effect. Under this law, all thefts under $2,000 statewide, including stolen vehicles, are misdemeanors.

Gardner was a part of a contingent of republican lawmakers that sponsored the bipartisan bill.

Months later, however, Gardner told 13 Investigates that reducing the penalties for stealing vehicles was the "wrong way to go."

"If we had focused on that particular thing and that particular issue, I'm not sure that we would have done that at the time. I know we wouldn't do it again," Gardner said. "Having the vehicle theft charge and crime being value based on how much the car is worth is really not a good way to approach the problem."

Currently, Gardner and a Democratic Senator in Colorado are in the process of writing a new bill that would alter the Misdemeanor Reform act. In the new bill, stealing a car of any value would be a felony in Colorado.

Gardner said he believes the rise in car thefts was already increasing long before the Misdemeanor Reform Act became law. Still, he told 13 Investigates that he believes the law needs to be changed when it comes to vehicle theft.

"Someone who has a $2,000 vehicle and is working an hourly wage job, that may be their entire lifeline and they may not be well insured. They may be unemployed as a result of it," Gardner said.

According to the Common Sense Institute, Colorado is on pace for over 48,000 car thefts. They estimate the cost in 2022 for Coloradans is between $468.1M and $848.3M.

13 Investigates spoke with Ross Wright, a Colorado Springs citizen, who had his car stolen on October 18.

Wright's car was parked overnight in a parking lot he owns, by the Swimmery in northeast Colorado Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBZWH_0iv0xwIE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48v4Ql_0iv0xwIE00
Wright's vehicle, stolen Oct. 18, 2022

According to Wright, the suspect or suspects broke into his CRV and drove it off the lot. Unbeknownst to whoever stole it, Wright's car has transmission problems and it broke down on them nearby the parking lot.

However, that still didn't stop the thief or thieves, that person ended up calling a tow truck and towed it from the side of the street. Since then, Wright has not seen his car.

"The tough part is it's your own personal property, and I had stuff in there that mattered to me," Wright said. "I had a box of stuff that I had moved from an old house, and it matters. Having someone take your stuff and with no regard, I feel violated."

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they are actively investigating who might have been responsible since Wright filed a police report days later.

Wright estimates his vehicle would be valued at less than $2,000, which means whoever stole his vehicle wouldn't face jail time.

"It's kind of hard to believe that someone can steal someone's car and have it just be a misdemeanor. It may be just $2,000 to the world, but to the person who has it stolen, it's everything. It's their mode of transportation," Wright said.

Before it was stolen, Wright said he was working on fixing it up and giving it to someone who was down on their luck. Now, he said that's not going to happen.

The Colorado Springs business owner says he urges lawmakers to rethink some "soft on crime" policies so that his property, and the thousands of others who had their cars stolen, can be safe in Colorado.

"I think we all have an obligation to start talking about that and complaining about it and seeing that punishments are there so that crimes don't happen," said Wright.

The post Colorado Springs senator said law he backed has unintended consequences adding to car thefts appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

State investigating Colorado Springs daycare following incident involving bleach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has confirmed the state is currently investigating a Colorado Springs daycare facility after an incident involving a three-year-old preschooler and bleach.  The Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC) confirmed with 13 Investigates that they are investigating multiple potential licensing violations after an incident occurred at the Kid City The post State investigating Colorado Springs daycare following incident involving bleach appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Court files opinion on former southern Colorado wildfire suspect

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of starting 2018's Spring Creek Fire in southern Colorado is no longer facing criminal charges after he was found incompetent multiple times. The 12th Judicial District Attorney at the time, Alonzo Payne, dismissed the charges in April. In an opinion published last...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
RadarOnline

Young Arizona Mom Busted For DUI After Ditching Her Baby At Home In The Middle Of The Day: Report

A mom in Arizona faces charges after police say she ditched her baby to go drinking in the middle of the day, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Mesa, Arizona, stopped Clare Margaret Meacham along a road around 2:30 p.m. after calls of a drunk driver, according to reports.When police stopped Meacham, she told officers that she may have left her baby at home alone.Officers went to her home in east Mesa, Arizona, and could hear a child crying from outside the home, according to arrest records obtained by CBS 5. Police went into the home and got the child.Authorities...
MESA, AZ
The Independent

Utah sheriff’s deputy sparks outrage by searching for Black shoplifting suspect with a lasso

A sheriff’s deputy in Grand County, Utah, was caught on body camera wielding a lasso during the search for a Black shoplifting suspect, giving rise to calls for accountability and training of police officers. The Black community in Utah is also aghast at the footage, which they say evoked a time of enslavement and lynching.The incident took place in July this year. In bodycam footage, Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Edwards can be seen wielding a lasso along with a few other officers looking for a Black homeless man who was accused of stealing a pair of sunglasses from a...
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Chrissie Massey

California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson

Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

A Wyoming ranch was accused of forced child labor. It just suddenly closed.

A rural Wyoming ranch accused of subjecting troubled girls to forced labor and humiliating punishments has notified state regulators it halted operations. The closure of Trinity Teen Solutions comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation and a lawsuit against the ranch, and follows an NBC News investigation last month that revealed a long history of allegations of hard labor and abusive treatment at the for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy in northwest Wyoming. The facility has denied many of the former residents’ allegations in court filings, and no charges have been filed.
WYOMING STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy