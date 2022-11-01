ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Citing 'extraordinary crisis,' union petition calls for St. Michael leadership's ouster

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago
SILVERDALE — The union representing St. Michael Medical Center is circulating a petition calling for the removal of the hospital's leadership, as chronic staffing shortages have led to an "extraordinary crisis" at Kitsap County's only emergency room.

"There's real broken trust here, and we need to repair that trust," said Anne Minard, communications director of the UFCW 3000, which represents the workers. "We've reached a breaking point. This petition represents a need for accountability and at this point, the way to do that is through new leadership."

Minard said the "final straw" was a nurse calling a non-emergent line at Kitsap County's 911 dispatch center in early October, asking for help from emergency responders to care for patients. Hospital leadership fired the interim director of the emergency department days later.

The petition says a strike this summer during "contentious" contract negotiations was only "narrowly averted" when the contract was signed.

"Healthcare workers were hopeful that hospital administration had learned from that experience and would become sincere and serious about their commitments for serious change," the petition says. "They did not."

St. Michael Medical Center leaders, through its parent Virginia Mason Franciscan Health organization, said staffing is a challenge for hospitals nationally. Turnover for staff at the hospital is "under the national average," and like other hospitals, it staffs up with travel nurses to meet demand, said Susan Callahan, a spokeswoman for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

"We are happy to have reached an agreement with the union this summer that made them the highest-paid nurses in Washington state," Callahan said.

Minard, who represents health care workers at other hospitals, said that while other health care facilities are also suffering from staff shortages, the situation at St. Michael is different.

"There is an extraordinary level of crisis at this hospital," she said.

Minard said the petition is "just at the beginning" of its circulation yet already has hundreds of signatures.

The union hasn't decided when it will present the petition to Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Chief Executive Officer Ketul Patel.

The petition lists other problems union leaders say have been made worse by the current leadership, including payroll errors delaying paychecks, maintenance issues at the new hospital, and the recent layoffs of workers that assist the emergency department to run smoothly.

Callahan said any paycheck errors are "retroactively corrected" and that there are times when employees who work extra shifts might not get the payment from them immediately because those shifts came after payroll was completed.

She said the hospital is not having any ongoing maintenance issues, and referenced one elevator, in the hospital's cancer center, that was "briefly" out of service because of "supply chain issues."

"While we recognize it was inconvenient, patient care and patient safety were not impacted," she said.

There were layoffs of less than 20 staff positions earlier this year, Callahan said, including "transporters," who move patients. But most were not "patient-facing" positions, she said.

"Like other hospitals in the state, we are experiencing unsustainable losses that could have long-term impacts on our ability to serve patients," she said. "As part of our efforts to address these challenges, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate or consolidate certain positions."

She said patient care and front-line staff are prioritized. The hospital has recruited 178 new nurses in 2022, along with three primary care positions.

The union also pointed out that the Joint Commission, a national health care standards group, denied the hospital's preliminary accreditation in September. The Joint Commission has listed 40 "performance issues" at the hospital, including one that includes an "Immediate Threat to Health or Safety.”

Callahan said the hospital "immediately developed and implemented an action plan," and that an update from the Joint Commission will soon show the hospital "was cleared through an on-site survey."

"We are committed to providing the safest care possible to all our patients, and take any findings for improvement seriously," Callahan said.

The union pointed to fire chiefs' frustrations that St. Michael seems unwilling at times to divert patients to other medical centers, leading to longer delays. Callahan said the hospital tries to "decompress" the ER through other means than diverting patients elsewhere.

"When we divert patients, it places a strain on other hospitals in the region that are trying to manage their own capacity challenges," she said.

Comments / 7

Tiffany Myrick
2d ago

To those who need care there I have the deepest sympathy. However, I am not pleased with nor have any sympathy for the directors and city, county and state politicians who believed shoving a almost 300,000 population county in a single hospital was a brilliant idea. Kitsap county has a greater population then Tacoma, yet they have atleast 3 different hospitals. Seattle almost a 720,000 population and within the Seattle metro and cities within, 15 different hospitals. So either the health directors, board of directors, city and county officials are trying to screw its citizens over by greed or they all are that dense. Especially when the Er director walks off the job during a crisis, essentially and the county closes down the Er in bremerton during a pandemic, i mean who does that. Either way its people's lives that are at stack here and this county is getting worse. Come on people.

Reply(3)
4
