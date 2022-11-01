Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Study: Untreated mental illness costs Indiana billions
A health policy researcher at the Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health says the economic burden of untreated mental illness in Indiana is higher than the value of corn produced in the Hoosier State. Justin Blackburn, who is an associate professor of health policy and management, says a new study puts the economic impact at an estimated to be $4.2 billion a year. The costs come primarily from premature losses of life and losses of productivity, but also the increased medical costs stemming from chronic conditions and emergency department visits.
WISH-TV
Health experts warn of indoor gatherings, fear rapid spread of respiratory illnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures may be dropping, but RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are rising. As the seasons change from fall to winter Hoosiers will likely be spending more time inside to escape the cold. The problem is respiratory viruses thrive when large groups are together indoors. “We know...
Report shows a widening misalignment between job growth and educational attainment in Indiana post-pandemic
A new report from Ascend Indiana and EmployIndy takes a deeper look at the job market and postsecondary education following the pandemic. Jason Kloth, president, and CEO of Ascend Indiana said there was one key takeaway. “The pandemic rapidly accelerated the demand for degreed talent, while subsequently reducing demand for...
wfyi.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
cbs4indy.com
Here’s why the Indiana government provides some doctors’ malpractice insurance
(CBS4) — Kaylee Bowman struggled with her weight all her life. “I grew up with weight issues. High school was a very sensitive time for me. I was always overweight,” explained Bowman in a recent interview. Then, she worked at it and by age 22, she had shed...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
What is Indiana’s Homeowner Assistance Fund and what does it do for struggling homeowners?
Homeowner Assistance Funds were established through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 to combat COVID-19-related setbacks. Indiana’s Homeowner Assistance Fund is the state’s fund for Hoosiers. One listener wondered why applications were taking long to process and if others struggled with foreclosures in the process. John Brengle...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Indiana CPA Society Helps Pass Rule Change for Future CPAs
Effective Nov. 2, Indiana governor Eric Holcomb signed into law an official rule change that will directly impact the CPA pipeline — and accounting shortage — in Indiana. According to the 2021 AICPA Trends Report, key factors contributing to the current talent crunch include: declining college enrollments, rising tuition costs and student loan debt, logistical hurdles of studying for the CPA Exam, and constraints of sitting for the CPA Exam in limited time frames — time frames further limited by capacity restrictions during COVID-19 closures.
WNDU
Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
cbs4indy.com
How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors
Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
Indiana: What to expect on election night
Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday
A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost $3.29 a gallon on […] The post Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
Indiana plans to reduce number of academic standards
What’s most important for Indiana students to know? That’s what the Indiana Department of Education will be evaluating for the next seven months as it seeks to reduce the number of standards that the state’s K-12 students are required to learn. The goal is to streamline the content that teachers must cover in an academic year, and thus ensure students have all the essential skills they need for the next grade level, according...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
thecentersquare.com
Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires
(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
WANE-TV
Study shows Indiana’s most popular McDonald’s item
(WANE) — Even though McDonald’s offers many items on its menu, a recent study showed that Indiana, as well as a vast majority of the U.S., prefer one item above all else. A report from pricelisto.com compiled search volume data to determine the five most popular McDonald’s menu items by state, and the iconic Big Mac topped the charts for nearly every state, with only Alaska preferring something else to the Big Mac.
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
WLWT 5
Indiana farm hosting 'reindeer encounters' this season
Get up close and personal with reindeer this holiday season at an Indiana farm. Whitetail Acres is hosting 'reindeer encounters' this holiday season where you can pet an feed the reindeer in their pen and barn yard. The encounter is $25 per person and includes petting and feeding the reindeer...
Rare Indiana McDonald’s One of Only 12 in the Entire Country
When you think about McDonald's, all of the locations are pretty much the same, right? That's not the case at this Indiana McDonald's. McDonald's restaurants are pretty uniform. You've got the same iconic golden arches sign pointing you to the same Big Macs, French Fries, McNuggets, and occasionally ice cream. Once you have seen one McDonald's, you have pretty much seen them all.
Inside Indiana Business
Virtual school withdraws application
A virtual charter school that wanted to expand to Indiana using its model of offering parents cash to purchase curricular materials has withdrawn its application to a charter authorizer. Colearn Academy, a virtual school based in Arizona, applied earlier this year to open a school in Indiana, offering three learning...
