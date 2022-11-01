ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Reta Regenold
2d ago

Exactly what I said, you have to be exposed to build immunity. Another consequence of masking, lockdowns, and social distancing.

Reply
2
Inside Indiana Business

Study: Untreated mental illness costs Indiana billions

A health policy researcher at the Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health says the economic burden of untreated mental illness in Indiana is higher than the value of corn produced in the Hoosier State. Justin Blackburn, who is an associate professor of health policy and management, says a new study puts the economic impact at an estimated to be $4.2 billion a year. The costs come primarily from premature losses of life and losses of productivity, but also the increased medical costs stemming from chronic conditions and emergency department visits.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments

Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
INDIANA STATE
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Indiana CPA Society Helps Pass Rule Change for Future CPAs

Effective Nov. 2, Indiana governor Eric Holcomb signed into law an official rule change that will directly impact the CPA pipeline — and accounting shortage — in Indiana. According to the 2021 AICPA Trends Report, key factors contributing to the current talent crunch include: declining college enrollments, rising tuition costs and student loan debt, logistical hurdles of studying for the CPA Exam, and constraints of sitting for the CPA Exam in limited time frames — time frames further limited by capacity restrictions during COVID-19 closures.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors

Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday

A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost $3.29 a gallon on […] The post Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana plans to reduce number of academic standards

What’s most important for Indiana students to know? That’s what the Indiana Department of Education will be evaluating for the next seven months as it seeks to reduce the number of standards that the state’s K-12 students are required to learn. The goal is to streamline the content that teachers must cover in an academic year, and thus ensure students have all the essential skills they need for the next grade level, according...
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires

(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Study shows Indiana’s most popular McDonald’s item

(WANE) — Even though McDonald’s offers many items on its menu, a recent study showed that Indiana, as well as a vast majority of the U.S., prefer one item above all else. A report from pricelisto.com compiled search volume data to determine the five most popular McDonald’s menu items by state, and the iconic Big Mac topped the charts for nearly every state, with only Alaska preferring something else to the Big Mac.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Indiana farm hosting 'reindeer encounters' this season

Get up close and personal with reindeer this holiday season at an Indiana farm. Whitetail Acres is hosting 'reindeer encounters' this holiday season where you can pet an feed the reindeer in their pen and barn yard. The encounter is $25 per person and includes petting and feeding the reindeer...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Rare Indiana McDonald’s One of Only 12 in the Entire Country

When you think about McDonald's, all of the locations are pretty much the same, right? That's not the case at this Indiana McDonald's. McDonald's restaurants are pretty uniform. You've got the same iconic golden arches sign pointing you to the same Big Macs, French Fries, McNuggets, and occasionally ice cream. Once you have seen one McDonald's, you have pretty much seen them all.
MUNCIE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Virtual school withdraws application

A virtual charter school that wanted to expand to Indiana using its model of offering parents cash to purchase curricular materials has withdrawn its application to a charter authorizer. Colearn Academy, a virtual school based in Arizona, applied earlier this year to open a school in Indiana, offering three learning...
INDIANA STATE

