The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins stayed atop the Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive this week, with the USC Trojans moving up a spot to No. 3. Oregon was the unanimous No. 1 for the second week in a row after the Ducks rolled past California, and UCLA stayed at second following the Bruins’ rout of Stanford.
Oregon Ducks ‘still to be determined’ punter, though it may not be a factor at Colorado
Two-thirds of the way into the season Oregon is still searching for an answer at punter. Fortunately for the No. 8 Ducks, their offense is so effective that punting is a rarity. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) is 11th in the Pac-12 and 114th nationally in average punt yards (39.59) entering...
Oregon's young bigs preparing for bigger roles without Sedona Prince
The twin towers of 6-foot-8 Philly Kyei and 6-foot-7 Kennedy Basham provide the Ducks with the size few teams in the Pac-12 can match. Whether they're prepared to contend with high-end Division 1 basketball players is a question that will be answered over the next month. With Sedona Prince out...
Oregon softball wraps up fall with intra-squad scrimmage
KK Humphreys hit a double and home run and Ariel Carlson and Paige Sinicki each hit three-run home runs as Oregon softball wrapped up its fall slate with an intra-squad scrimmage. Humphreys hit a two-out solo shot to center off Morgan Scott to give the Yellow team the early lead...
Oregon State football: Weather, extra prep could help Beavers defense, Isaac Hodgins undecided on 2023
Oregon State’s defense may have a couple advantages when it faces Washington at Husky Stadium. The weather forecast for the Seattle area is predicting an “atmospheric river” and some wind on Friday. It’s obvious how that could impact a UW offense that is attempting to pass and hold onto the ball.
Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon
The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson, Chase Cota, Taki Taimani remain absent
The three Oregon starters who missed practice on Tuesday were out again on Wednesday, making it unlikely they’ll be playing when the No. 8 Ducks take on Colorado. Edge rusher DJ Johnson, receiver Chase Cota and nose tackle Taki Taimani were all absent during the early periods Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon State football: Can a starter lose his job to injury? At quarterback, it’s complicated
The adage that a starter can’t lose his job to an injury is surely going to get tested sometime in November at Oregon State. Quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in limited fashion, though it’s Ben Gulbranson who will start Friday night’s game at Washington. Nolan...
Oregon men’s basketball guard Jermaine Couisnard out ‘a while’ following knee surgery
Oregon will be without one of its prominent transfers indefinitely. Guard Jermaine Couisnard, who transferred to UO from South Carolina this offseason, had knee surgery on Monday and is out for “a while,” Oregon coach Dana Altman announced to a crowd of fans after an open practice at Matthew Knight Arena Tuesday night.
SportsGrid
Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington Huskies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon State is 8-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 60.2 points per game which has been on average 2.8 points over the line for those games. In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons,...
kpic
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves transforms garage into haunted attraction
It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
Girls soccer: State tournament action from across Oregon
Tuesday was for the boys. And on Wednesday, Oregon’s girls got to showcase their talents in the OSAA state tournaments. Wednesday saw the second round of action for Class 6A and 3A/2A/1A, while the 5A and 4A ranks are just starting off their playoffs.
Colorado left tackle: Oregon Ducks interior defensive line ‘good, but they’re not the best that they have’
Colorado left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan’s nickname is tank due to his 6-foot-10, 315-pound frame. His words ahead of the Buffaloes matchup with No. 8 Oregon were big as well. Asked about the challenges presented by the Ducks, Christian-Lichtenhan complimented edge defenders DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus, but said the...
Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick nominated for Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award
Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick was nominated for the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. McCormick, a seventh-year senior, missed nearly all of the 2018-21 seasons due to a broken left ankle that required three surgeries and a torn right Achilles. He tore his left ACL as a senior at Bend’s Summit High School before enrolling early at Oregon, where McCormick has gone on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees despite auditory processing challenges. McCormick was one of three UO players hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis following overly strenuous workouts in January 2017. He has overcome all these challenges while also being estranged from his biological father for nearly a decade.
uoregon.edu
Report finds decline in local news has civic leaders worried
A new report from the UO’s School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center found that Oregonians are unequally served by local news media and that some communities have few places to turn for local news. The report also describes how journalists and civic leaders are deeply worried...
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
klcc.org
Eugene school district faces decline in enrollment
Attendance in Eugene’s largest school district declined again last year. New data from The Oregon Department of Education shows there were over a thousand fewer students in Eugene 4J in 2021 than two years prior. Oscar Loureiro is the Director of Research and Planning at Eugene 4J. He said...
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
nbc16.com
Tracking early ballot return in Lane County
Update 2: We're following up on voter turnout across our region, as sealed ballots are continuing to get mailed, dropped off, and submitted ahead of Election Day next Tuesday, November 8th. In Lane County more ballots are coming in as we near the end of the work week. Nearly 29...
kezi.com
Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
