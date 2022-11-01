Read full article on original website
Related
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Special Committee Investigation Wraps, WWE Remains Worried Vince McMahon’s Departure May Hurt Them Creatively, Backstage Talk on Vince’s Future, More
The Special Committee investigation into allegations of misconduct against former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and former WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis is now complete. WWE says the Special Committee investigation “could result in a material adverse effect on our financial performance,” and that McMahon’s resignation “could adversely...
PWMania
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW to Another Level
In order to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show earlier today. Renee Paquette has reportedly improved the flow of the show at AEW, allowing things more room to breathe as a result, according to Tommy Dreamer.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday
WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place. Bayley...
411mania.com
Samu Anoa’i Believes WWE Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Happen
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, aka Lance Anoai, the cousin of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, discussed a potential dream match at WrestleMania 39 between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns. Samu stated on the dream Rock vs. Roman Reigns...
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch To Appear In Young Rock Season Three
The season three premiere of Young Rock is due to hit screens on Friday November 4th, and will feature none other than Becky Lynch. As reported by PWInsider, Lynch has been cast as music star Cyndi Lauper. For the appearance Lynch will be billed under her real name of Rebecca Quin.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Ribs Fan While Selling Outside WWE Ring
It appears that The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has a sense of humor. On Tuesday, a fan posted a video on Twitter of Ripley slyly untying a fan's shoe while she was "selling outside of the ring" at a WWE live event. WWE also shared the video on its official...
lastwordonsports.com
First Look: Becky Lynch Plays Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared a first-look image of Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock. Lynch will make her acting debut when the 3rd season of Young Rock airs on NBC on Friday, November 4. The Rock announced on his Instagram account that Lynch would be taking on the “daunting and fun” task of playing “the icon” Cyndi Lauper.
PWMania
Impact Star Tasha Steelz Wants to Have a WrestleMania Moment
Impact Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM. Steelz discussed the goals she has set for herself in wrestling:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Preview (11/1): Mandy Rose Celebrates 365 Days As NXT Women's Champion, R-Truth Vs. Grayson Waller, More
There will be a toxic celebration on "WWE NXT" tonight, as Mandy Rose celebrates one-year as reigning "NXT" Women's Champion. Rose, who first captured the title at the Halloween Havoc special on October 26, 2021, defeated Alba Fyre at this year's Halloween Havoc event on October 22 to join Shayna Baszler and Asuka in holding the gold for one full calendar year. It's anticipated that Rose will be joined by her Toxic Attraction teammates, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, for the celebration, but there's every chance that Fyre will be closely watching the festivities too, plotting revenge following her controversial loss to Rose at Halloween Havoc.
PWMania
Dana Brooke Addresses Why She Took Offense to Seth Rollins’ Recent Comments
Seth Rollins said last week on RAW that Austin Theory had a better chance of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke. Brooke was asked why she took offense to this during an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston:. “I’ve taken it many times,...
PWMania
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
wrestlingworld.co
New Hulu Series Featuring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair Announced
A new WWE series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford is coming to Hulu. The existence of the show was announced by WWE co-CEO Nick Khan on the 2022 Third Quarter earning call. “WWE Studios will premiere a new series on Hulu featuring superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The...
PWMania
Looking At Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Debut
Yesterday afternoon, The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez made headlines when he revealed rumors of a “big surprise” for AEW Dynamite last night. Alvarez explained that while he didn’t know the particulars of the reveal, it was told to him the fans would be talking about this debut on social media after the show. Matty wondered if this would be yet another free agent acquisition by Tony Khan, who seems rather fond of adding just about anybody on the free agent market to his roster. While there are certainly positives and negatives to that philosophy, considering that you can either call it a roster with depth or a bloated roster with underutilized talent, but that’s a different discussion for another day.
PWMania
Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mazzerati
In the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest professional wrestlers on the indie scene today, Mazzerati. In this interview, we discuss everything from her beginning, up to her working with Ring of Honor, Impact, AEW, and more.
PWMania
Colt Cabana Returns to AEW as Chris Jericho’s Mystery Opponent on Dynamite (Video)
During AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho challenged a mystery opponent for the ROH World Championship. Jericho declared before the match that he issued the open challenge after falling to Claudio Castagnoli’s tag team last week. Colt Cabana was revealed as the mystery opponent, a name that will have people talking because of the timing of his return.
