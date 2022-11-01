This Saturday, the WWE is scheduled to return to Saudi Arabia for one of its very lucrative and very controversial events. As was the case after the Saudi government planned the murder of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, controversy also surrounds this weekend’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Just days before the broadcast is scheduled to air live, there are reports from The Wall Street Journal that both the United States and the Saudi government were told of possible attacks from Iran against Saudi Arabia, stemming from ongoing tension in the region. Reportedly, WWE officials are “monitoring” the situation, but with the plans that the roster will arrive in Saudi a few days before the show, the threat of harm to the talent extends beyond just the on-air time frame of the event.

1 DAY AGO