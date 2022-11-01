CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents could see some snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 3, there is a 70% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be to the north at 15–20 mph with gusts of 30 mph possible. Tonight will have a low of 16 with north winds at 15–20 mph. There is a 90% chance of snow this evening, with accumulations of 1–3 inches possible.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO