Cheyenne, WY

K2 Radio

Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather

A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Snow is in forecast for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents could see some snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 3, there is a 70% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be to the north at 15–20 mph with gusts of 30 mph possible. Tonight will have a low of 16 with north winds at 15–20 mph. There is a 90% chance of snow this evening, with accumulations of 1–3 inches possible.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. “The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-80 in Wyoming; gusts up to 65 mph possible ahead of snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Some wind closures are in effect on Interstate 80 as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 235 near Elk Mountain, WYDOT reports. Southeast Wyoming could see winds gust as high as 65 mph until around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Winter Wonderland

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne workers gear up for the holidays!. a sprinkle of joy comes to town as Cheyenne’s elves make a winter wonderland of their own. Wednesday they started decking the halls with decorations all over the downtown core... we spoke with a Cheyenne d-d-a...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Young Casper driver killed in highway crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - On October 31, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 98 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper, Wyoming. Around 4:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 1993 International commercial-style dump truck was headed east, while a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, Laramie Likely To See Snow This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is saying that changes in southeast Wyoming weather are on the way, with Cheyenne and Laramie both likely to see snow later in the week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Changes are coming in the weather for southeast Wyoming...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents could see snow later this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect a sunny day today before the possibility of snow later this week. Today, Nov. 2, will be mostly sunny with a high of 63. Winds will be to the south at 10–20 mph, with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 32 and south winds at 5–15 mph set to become northwest after midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Residential yard waste program in Cheyenne to conclude in November

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will be concluding its 2022 residential yard waste program in the third week of November. The last week of service will occur Nov. 14–18. The Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road will remain available for disposal of residential...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Louisa Swain building is dedicated in the Equality State

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Officials came together on Thursday to celebrate a building opening and the reason we are called the “Equality State.”. State and municipal officials recognized the Louisa Swain federal building with a ceremony. Today, they dedicated the Louisa Swain federal building and celebrated not...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

National Weather Service issues high wind warning for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Cheyenne and other areas of southeast Wyoming. The high wind warning is in effect until Wednesday at 6 p.m. as the NWS is forecasting wind gusts of 60–65 mph. The department also issued a red flag warning, as the strong winds increase the risk of fire spreading rapidly. The red flag warning will also remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
CHEYENNE, WY

