Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
Cheyenne man recognized as an Ultimate Angler by Wyoming Game and Fish
Snow is in forecast for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents could see some snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 3, there is a 70% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be to the north at 15–20 mph with gusts of 30 mph possible. Tonight will have a low of 16 with north winds at 15–20 mph. There is a 90% chance of snow this evening, with accumulations of 1–3 inches possible.
Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well
Wind closures in effect on I-80 in Wyoming; gusts up to 65 mph possible ahead of snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Some wind closures are in effect on Interstate 80 as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 235 near Elk Mountain, WYDOT reports. Southeast Wyoming could see winds gust as high as 65 mph until around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
Winter Wonderland
Young Casper driver killed in highway crash
Cheyenne, Laramie Likely To See Snow This Week
A Look Back at Cheyenne’s Biggest Halloween Snowstorm
Cheyenne residents could see snow later this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect a sunny day today before the possibility of snow later this week. Today, Nov. 2, will be mostly sunny with a high of 63. Winds will be to the south at 10–20 mph, with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 32 and south winds at 5–15 mph set to become northwest after midnight.
With 28,000 Job Openings And 9,000 Job Seekers, Help Wanted All Over Wyoming
Residential yard waste program in Cheyenne to conclude in November
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will be concluding its 2022 residential yard waste program in the third week of November. The last week of service will occur Nov. 14–18. The Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road will remain available for disposal of residential...
Book bans, LGBTQ canards color Schroeder’s youth sexualization rally in Cheyenne
Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout
Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
‘Medical Assist’ Prompts Secure Perimeter at Cheyenne Elementary
A Cheyenne elementary school was placed into a secure perimeter Wednesday after police responded to a "medical assist" at a nearby home, the department says. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the home on Gunsmoke Road around 3:30 p.m. "Due to the nature of the call,...
Louisa Swain building is dedicated in the Equality State
National Weather Service issues high wind warning for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Cheyenne and other areas of southeast Wyoming. The high wind warning is in effect until Wednesday at 6 p.m. as the NWS is forecasting wind gusts of 60–65 mph. The department also issued a red flag warning, as the strong winds increase the risk of fire spreading rapidly. The red flag warning will also remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Yum! Now Cheyenne Has More Mexican Restaurants To Choose From
