Jeff Goldblum 'in final talks' to portray The Wizard in the long-awaited two-part film adaptation of the smash hit musical Wicked
Jeff Goldblum is currently in final talks to portray the Wizard in the upcoming adaptations of the smash hit musical Wicked. The news about the 70-year-old performer's potential involvement with the long-awaited project was reported by Variety on Friday. The adaptations of the long-running musical, which is centered on a...
Jimmy Fallon is reprising his Almost Famous role on Broadway: 'I'm in!'
If you think Jimmy Fallon will be out there trying to be a Broadway star at age 48, then you are… correct!. On Tuesday, the Tonight Show host accepted Almost Famous writer and director Cameron Crowe's invitation to potentially reprise his role as Dennis Hope in the forthcoming Broadway adaptation of the beloved film.
The Cast of ‘E.T.’ Reunites for 40th Anniversary on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
In the true spirit of Halloween, celebrity talk show host Drew Barrymore gave her TV audience a real treat: cast members of the quintessential sci-fi classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial were reunited for a special episode honoring the 40th anniversary of the film. Barrymore was only five years old when she...
Prince Jackson Says 'So Much' of Father Michael Remains 'in His Music': 'I Think About Him Every Day'
Prince Michael Jackson is remembering Michael Jackson's legacy. During the Thriller Night Halloween Party event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album and single on Friday evening, the 25-year-old son of the late King of Pop opened up to PEOPLE about how much he misses the presence of his dad in his life after losing him over a decade ago.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Selena Gomez Cancels Her Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Details
Get well soon. Selena Gomez‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled after she tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” Gomez, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26, alongside a photo of her in bed with her dogs. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington Reunite to Film Equalizer 3 18 Years After Man on Fire
Denzel Washington costarred with a young Dakota Fanning in the 2004 action movie Man on Fire Nearly two decades later, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are ready for another go. The two actors — who costarred in the 2004 Tony Scott movie Man on Fire — smiled together in Italy's Amalfi Coast for a photo call ahead of the production of their new movie Equalizer 3, in theaters next September. The sequel also stars Gaia Scodellaro and is again directed by Antoine Fuqua. When Fanning, 28, confirmed her casting...
We can’t stop looking at Joe Jonas dressed as Flo from Progressive for Halloween
Joe Jonas took a break from the pop star lifestyle to try on a new career for Halloween: insurance salesperson. The 33-year-old singer dressed up as the iconic Flo, the fictional Progressive Insurance character. Jonas posted photos on Instagram of himself rocking Flo's classic white polo, white apron, blue headband...
'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Zoe Saldaña says Jerry Bruckheimer apologized for her experience on set
Zoe Saldaña recently spoke about her experience filming "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," which she said was not particularly pleasant.
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic
Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok
This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to LeBron James' Review
Halloween Ends hit theatres and Peacock last weekend, and it's been met with a lot of mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. Not only does it have a franchise-low CinemaScore, but it is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 39% critics score and a 57% audience score. To compare, the franchise's previous film, Halloween Kills, earned a 39% and 66%. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 2 out of 5 and called it "confounding and convoluted." However, there are some fans who are enjoying the movie, including basketball legend and Space Jam: A New Legacy star, LeBron James. In fact, his review caught the attention of Halloween franchise star, Jamie Lee Curtis.
Lizzo’s Marge Simpson Halloween costume is good as hell
While Halloween is a time for kids to go door to door and ask for candy, it is also a moment for stars to showcase how, by virtue of their fame, they can do it just as much as anyone else and look cool. Musician Lizzo is one and fans love her 2022 look.
Chris Pratt Shows Off Yellowstone Costume for Halloween
While Chris Pratt spends most of his time dressing up as a raptor trainer or renegade space explorer, he opted to spend Halloween dressed as a character from a slightly more realistic world. The Guardians of the Galaxy star looked to Taylor Sheridan's hit drama series Yellowstone to find inspiration for his holiday attire this year, dressing up as one of the show's most popular characters: Rip Wheeler.
Usher Dresses Up in 'Trolls' Halloween Costume with His Kids After First Picks Failed
Usher's Halloween didn't go quite as planned. The R&B singer initially shared photos of his two youngest kids, son Sire Castrello, 13 months, and daughter Sovereign Bo, 2, from a recent photoshoot where Sire was a sumo wrestler and Sovereign was Maribel from Disney's Encanto. He later shared the photo...
Parents use bubble wand to prevent toddler from wandering off in crowded places
These TikTok parents’ clever bubble wand hack is a genius way to keep toddlers occupied and prevent them from wandering off when visiting crowded places. A fun trip to the amusement park, or any crowded place, can be tricky with toddlers in tow. Fortunately, sometimes a simple bubble wand is all you need to keep little ones entertained and prevent them from wandering off, as shown in this amusing video from TikTok parents Kimmy and Steven Houghton (@houghton.family), which features an interesting take on the proverbial carrot on a stick.
Michael Myers is unmasked in nightmare fuel ‘Halloween Ends’ BTS image
Horror’s most terrifying villain has finally seen his mask lifted with a harrowing behind-the-scenes image posted of Michael Myers from Halloween Ends. The long-running series trope of Myers never being unmasked, or only with his face still obscured by darkness, continued during Ends as the franchise finally saw its final resting place. But a thorough look behind the mask has been presented to fans in the form of a behind-the-scenes image from the makeup artists. If you have trypophobia, look away.
