Lakewood, WA

Police: Western State Hospital patient killed by roommate

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
A patient of Western State Hospital was killed by their roommate on Friday, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

At about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 28, medics with West Pierce Fire responded to a report of a patient that was not breathing, unconscious and not responsive at Western State Hospital.

Medics were told to hurry because the incident looked suspicious.

When medics arrived, they found the victim with “a lot of trauma,” according to a spokesperson with the Lakewood Police Department.

Detectives were called to scene and arrested Jason Conrad Day for second-degree murder.

He was booked in Pierce County Jail.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

