Lee County, FL

Fishing industry in Lee County ‘wiped out’ by Hurricane Ian

By Evan Dean
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
MATLACHA, Fla. (WBBH) – Matlacha is among the places in Southwest Florida hit hardest by Hurricane Ian: buildings were destroyed, roads were washed out and debris is everywhere.

Among the wreckage, a small lime-green building – the Island Seafood Market – is somehow still standing. Owner Casey Streeter has had to tear out everything that was once inside.

“The front was washed out,” he recalled first seeing it after the storm. “We came in through the window on this door. Our coolers floated up, tipped over. We had about two-and-a-half feet of mud in the shop.”

But the biggest hit was to what’s behind the shop. Streeter said all of their grouper boats were damaged by Ian, and even worse, they lost their docks and ice house to the hurricane.

He said other fishermen on Pine Island were also devastated by the storm.

“The things that take the longest to bring back and take the most amount of money to bring back – they’re gone,” he explained. “Even if I wanted to go fishing right now, I don’t have a place to land fish. I don’t have a place to process a fishery. So (the boats) are actually idle.”

South on Fort Myers Beach, idle boats are everywhere – and not just small ones. Hurricane Ian washed a large number of massive shrimp boats up onto dry land.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Jesse Clapham recalled seeing the damage for the first time. “It blew my mind.”

Clapham is the fleet manager at Erickson and Jensen Seafood company. He’s worked on shrimp boats for 35 years and he’s dealt with hurricanes before – but nothing like this.

“I’ve seen it before, but not our little Fort Myers Beach being leveled,” he said.

Of the 11 boats their company operates, only one is out shrimping right now. Most of the others have to be lifted by a large crane and put back in the water. That costs money and it could take months to lift them all, Clapham explained, not to mention the time needed for repairs.

Shrimp boats belonging to other companies and fishermen are also stranded on dry land. Each day that goes by is money lost.

“(We) sell about a million dollars a month worth of shrimp,” Clapham explained. “And it’s all gone.”

The dockside value of Florida’s commercial fishing industry is nearly $250 million, according to the governor’s office. It generates a $9 billion impact on the state’s economy.

A major piece of that is in Lee County.

“Dockside value, we’re executing a fishery worth probably $30 million,” Streeter said, estimating the county value. “Between stone crab, shrimping, (our) grouper-snapper fishery, mullet fisheries, our blue crab fisheries.”

Governor DeSantis has requested that the federal government declare a fisheries disaster for the region, which would provide access to federal funding to help the industry recover.

How long that will take is the concern, Streeter explained. Other disaster requests – including some made more than two years ago – are still pending.

Streeter worries the help will come too late to save something that matters so much to Southwest Florida.

“Ian has wiped out this fishery,” he said. “The businesses and the people that depend on these fisheries, I don’t think they realize how close we are to having them lost. And how far away help is.”

Streeter did share some positive news. He said crews will be lifting the first shrimp boat back in the water tomorrow on Fort Myers Beach.

NBC2 has reached out to the Florida Division of Emergency Management to confirm if the state is helping fund the effort, but are still waiting on a response.

