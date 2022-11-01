ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase

By Bria Jones, Autumn Scott
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55.

The accident was blocking the shoulder. Video showed police vehicles and a semi-truck parked on the shoulder.

Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case

According to Arkansas State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a stolen Chevy Impala on I-40 at mile marker 281. When the vehicle came to a sudden stop, the driver and passenger got out and ran toward the eastbound lanes.

The passenger, a woman, was hit by a passing semi-truck. She was taken to Regional One in Memphis Tuesday afternoon. We’re told she was alert, but her condition is unknown.

A housekeeper who was working nearby wishes to remain anonymous but told us she saw the aftermath. She said the man who was driving ran in her direction and left behind evidence.

“I talked to police and they found a jacket outside the lot and they tried to get the dog with it and tried to catch him,” she said.

The driver was taken into custody and is being questioned by state police.

Arkansas State Police have not identified the driver or passenger. We’re working to learn what charges will be filed.

