Philadelphia, PA

batterypower.com

Braves News: Dansby Swanson, Fall League, more

Keith Law released his top 50 2023 free agents list, which aggressively rated Dansby Swanson at third and argued for a deal approaching $200 million for the Braves’ 2022 shortstop. This sparked a conversation about the merits of handing Swanson a deal of that magnitude in comparison to the expected large contracts for some of the other star shortstop free agent options like Carlos Correa or Trea Turner. Meanwhile Braves’ prospects Justyn-Henry Malloy and Cal Conley are candidates for the Arizona Fall League all-star team, as Malloy in particular has had a very impressive season.
thecomeback.com

Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season

When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.
NJ.com

Mets have plan in place if Brandon Nimmo bolts in free agency

The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder will hit free agency at the completion of the World Series. Five days after the Phillies and Astros finish their business, Nimmo will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York.
QUEENS, NY
NESN

New Phillies Tradition Continues At Game 4 Of 2022 World Series

The Phillies’ run to the World Series in 2022 has been memorable, with Philadelphia fans reveling in the spotlight and adopting some new traditions along the way. The most notable tradition has come via music, as the Phillies took a page out of the 2022 Red Sox’s playbook to adopt a “Dancing on My Own” cover by Calum Scott and Tiesto. Former Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber took the anthem with him from Boston to Philadelphia, helping fuel a second-consecutive League Championship Series appearance for the 29-year-old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Astros troll Phillies fans with hilarious Jalen Hurts photo

Game 4 of the World Series saw the Houston Astros even up the series at two games apiece thanks to a dominant no-hitter from the Astros pitching staff. After the win on Wednesday, the Astros took to social media to troll Phillies fans with an infamous picture of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
HOUSTON, TX
Wbaltv.com

Orioles Ramón Urías wins AL Gold Glove for best defensive third baseman

The Baltimore Orioles' third baseman, Ramón Urías, has won the Rawlings Gold Glove for being the best defensive player at his position in the American League for 2022. Urías, 28, is the first Oriole to win a gold glove since Manny Machado in 2015. He was one of the best fielders in the AL, leading the league with the SABR Defensive Index (SDI) rating of 11.1. SDI is a measure of the number of runs saved by a player's defensive performance over the course of a season, compared to the average defensive player at that position. His 11.1 rating was the best by an Oriole since J.J. Hardy in 2016 (11.9) and Machado in 2015 (11.8).
BALTIMORE, MD

