Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
2022 Gold Glove Awards announced, Yankees catcher, infielder win Mets get none
The 2022 Gold Glove Awards are here. Below are the winners, updated as they are announced:. - Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. Bridget Hyland may...
'I'm really excited': Cole Hamels on Philly fans, the World Series, and the 2022 Phillies
"The city of Philadelphia, they love their sports. They are behind you and it does catapult you to playing to a level that you never anticipate," 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels said.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Dansby Swanson, Fall League, more
Keith Law released his top 50 2023 free agents list, which aggressively rated Dansby Swanson at third and argued for a deal approaching $200 million for the Braves’ 2022 shortstop. This sparked a conversation about the merits of handing Swanson a deal of that magnitude in comparison to the expected large contracts for some of the other star shortstop free agent options like Carlos Correa or Trea Turner. Meanwhile Braves’ prospects Justyn-Henry Malloy and Cal Conley are candidates for the Arizona Fall League all-star team, as Malloy in particular has had a very impressive season.
Astros' Justin Verlander explains giving middle finger to Phillies fans
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday.
thecomeback.com
Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4
The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
Sporting News
MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season
When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.
Mets have plan in place if Brandon Nimmo bolts in free agency
The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder will hit free agency at the completion of the World Series. Five days after the Phillies and Astros finish their business, Nimmo will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York.
KIII TV3
Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers says he wasn't tipping pitches in Game 3 loss to Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — It was a rough outing for the Astros Lance McCullers in Philadelphia. In Game 3, he gave up five home runs in 4 1/3 innings and left with the Astros trailing, 7-0. That would be the final, as the Phillies grabbed a 2-1 World Series lead. The...
tigerdroppings.com
Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife Seen Buying A Whole Case of Beer At Last Night's Game
The Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. Phillies fandom was pumped, including wife of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins, Jayme, who was spotted buying an entire case of beer in the stadium during the game... (The Spun)
New Phillies Tradition Continues At Game 4 Of 2022 World Series
The Phillies’ run to the World Series in 2022 has been memorable, with Philadelphia fans reveling in the spotlight and adopting some new traditions along the way. The most notable tradition has come via music, as the Phillies took a page out of the 2022 Red Sox’s playbook to adopt a “Dancing on My Own” cover by Calum Scott and Tiesto. Former Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber took the anthem with him from Boston to Philadelphia, helping fuel a second-consecutive League Championship Series appearance for the 29-year-old.
thecomeback.com
Astros troll Phillies fans with hilarious Jalen Hurts photo
Game 4 of the World Series saw the Houston Astros even up the series at two games apiece thanks to a dominant no-hitter from the Astros pitching staff. After the win on Wednesday, the Astros took to social media to troll Phillies fans with an infamous picture of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes First 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner
On Nov. 1, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax became the first three-time Cy Young Award winner in MLB history. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton broke Koufax’s record when he won a fourth career Cy Young in 1982. That was then surpassed by Randy Johnson (five) and Roger...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado edges Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes for 10th NL Gold Glove
Even as Derek Shelton lobbied for Ke’Bryan Hayes to win the Gold Glove as the National League’s best defensive third baseman, the Pittsburgh Pirates manager acknowledged an obstacle:. Unseating Nolan Arenado wouldn’t be easy. Although Hayes had an advantage over Arenado in nearly every metric used to...
Strangers who met at Phillies celebration in Center City enjoy first date at World Series
There was one positive that came out of the Phillies blowout loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series.
Phillies' bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss
The Philadelphia Phillies continued to struggle in the clutch in a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. The Astros lead the series 3-2 as it heads back to Houston. The
Faith in her Fightin’ Phils: Delco nun devoutly roots, prays for Phillies in World Series
Countless sports fans in the Delaware Valley are cheering and praying for the Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2022 World Series. One fan in Delaware County, a nun from Neumann University, embodies that with a whole lot of faith.
Astros rookie Jeremy Peña filling huge holes very easily, rapidly becoming a superstar
Rookie Jeremy Peña is on his way to becoming the first player in MLB history to win both the ALCS and World Series MVP in the same postseason.
Wbaltv.com
Orioles Ramón Urías wins AL Gold Glove for best defensive third baseman
The Baltimore Orioles' third baseman, Ramón Urías, has won the Rawlings Gold Glove for being the best defensive player at his position in the American League for 2022. Urías, 28, is the first Oriole to win a gold glove since Manny Machado in 2015. He was one of the best fielders in the AL, leading the league with the SABR Defensive Index (SDI) rating of 11.1. SDI is a measure of the number of runs saved by a player's defensive performance over the course of a season, compared to the average defensive player at that position. His 11.1 rating was the best by an Oriole since J.J. Hardy in 2016 (11.9) and Machado in 2015 (11.8).
