Read full article on original website
Related
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Zacks.com
5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio
After it ended the first three quarters of the year down around 25%, the S&P 500 notched a fabulous October, with the index gaining more than 5% for its best trading month since July. Indeed, the market has yet to come out of the woods as concerns like the complete...
Zacks.com
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Up on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenue Rise
HTGC - Free Report) gained 4.3% in after-market trading following the release of its third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s net investment income of 39 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. The bottom line reflects a rise of 18.2% from the year-ago quarter. Results were...
Zacks.com
Etsy (ETSY) Reports Loss in Third Quarter, Beats on Revenues
ETSY - Free Report) incurred a third-quarter 2022 loss of $7.62 per share. ETSY had delivered earnings of 62 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line included an $(8.20) impact of impairment charge associated with the goodwill of Depop and Elo7. Excluding this impact, the bottom line...
Zacks.com
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
T - Free Report) , The Williams Companies, Inc. (. WMB - Free Report) , and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (. SQM - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors with a focus on income. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks,...
A Look Into Walmart's Debt
Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.
Zacks.com
American Financial (AFG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Guidance Updated
AFG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 net operating earnings per share of $2.24, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% as well as our estimate of $1.18 per share. The bottom line declined 17.3% year over year. American Financial’s results reflect higher P&C insurance net earned premiums, offset...
Zacks.com
WEX Beats on Q3 Earnings and Revenues, Raises FY22 View
WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $3.51 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% and increased 43.3% year over year. Total revenues of $616.1 million surpassed the consensus mark by 4.3% and increased 27.6% year over year, mainly driven...
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
Zacks.com
Breaking Down PayPal (PYPL) Stock Before Q3 Earnings
PYPL - Free Report) still trading 65% off its highs, it is another tech stock investors will be closely eying when it reports Q3 earnings on Thursday, November 3. Despite being one of the largest online payment solution providers, the stock has been far from immune to challenges in the economy.
Zacks.com
Acadia's (ACAD) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss
ACAD - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 loss of 17 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. The loss was wider than our estimate of a loss of 16 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of 9 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Glaukos (GKOS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Tightens Sales View
GKOS - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss per share of 45 cents for the third quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 53 cents by 15.1%. However, the third-quarter loss was wider than the adjusted loss of 31 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
MetLife (MET) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Volume Growth
MET - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.21 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. However, the bottom line declined 49% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of MetLife amounted to $23,690 million, which increased from $17,087 million in the year-ago quarter. The...
Zacks.com
Zoetis' (ZTS) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lowers 2022 Guidance
ZTS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share (excluding one-time items), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.25 per share. Total revenues grew 1% year over year to $2.0 billion, which missed...
Zacks.com
Can Global Partners (GLP) Maintain Earnings Beat Run in Q3?
GLP - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter results on Nov 4. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.33 per unit on revenues of $4.1 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the vertically integrated energy partnership’s results in...
Zacks.com
PTC's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
PTC Inc (. PTC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.27 per share, up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.4%. Revenues came in at $508 million, up 6% year over year (up 12% at constant currency or...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Doximity (DOCS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
DOCS - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Fall Y/Y
CAKE - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 7.4% during the after-hours trading session on Nov 1.
Zacks.com
Aptiv's (APTV) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
APTV - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.1% and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was hurt by the adverse impacts of pandemic lockdowns in China, continued global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage.
Zacks.com
4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season
AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Comments / 0