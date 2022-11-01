Read full article on original website
Related
shescatchingflights.com
The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats
From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
Essence
Tuscany, Two Ways: Off-The-Beaten Path Countryside Villages
If you’re not sure where to start when planning your Italian bucket list escape, Barga and Lucca are definitely worth a visit. There’s something about Tuscany that just takes your breath away. Perhaps it’s the charming little towns, the ancient churches, or being home to Europe’s most incredible wine regions. I’d only visited one time previously, but when I’d gotten the opportunity to go back and experience it through a new lens, I immediately jumped at the opportunity. Even better, I’d get to explore two off-the-the-beaten-path towns: Barga and Lucca.
msn.com
Travel Guide to Positano Italy - Discover The Colorful Gem of The Amalfi Coast
Positano is an enchanting small town located on the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy. Often considered a luxury destination, Positano is a popular spot for travel and vacation. The town is known for its dramatic cliffs, breathtaking views, and upscale hotels and restaurants. It is also home to a number of historical and cultural landmarks, making it an ideal locale for travelers who want to experience the best of what Italy has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach vacation or a cultural getaway, this colorful gem is sure to exceed your expectations.
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
All “The White Lotus” Season 2 Filming Locations You Can Visit in Italy
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. HBO’s “The White Lotus” is back for another season of sharp satire and truly enviable vacation destinations. While Season 1 took place in Hawaii, Season 2 moves the picturesque drama to Sicily, Italy. Below, find a list of five filming locations from “The White Lotus” Season 2, all of which can be visited by fans of the series.
cntraveler.com
A Road Trip Along Croatia's Dalmatian Coast, Home to Vineyards, Oyster Farms, and Sleepy Island Detours
The mere mention of Croatia conjures up images of crystalline blue waters, orange-roofed historic towns, and languid days spent island hopping. But traversing the country’s coastline by car, especially during shoulder season, can be just as spectacular. A drive along the southern Dalmatian Coast will bring you to delights often overlooked by the masses: family-run wineries on dramatic sloping hills, oyster farms nestled in quiet turquoise bays, centuries-old villages, and protected lakes and rivers that are perfect for paddleboarding, windsurfing, and kayaking.
France, Germany press Italy to open ports to 1,000 at sea
MILAN — (AP) — France and Germany are asking Italy's new far-right-led government to grant a safe port to nearly 1,000 people rescued by humanitarian groups in the central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for more than two weeks. Humanitarian groups caring for the...
mansionglobal.com
Sunny Faro, Portugal, Is the ‘Florida of Europe’
Portugal’s holiday hot spot of the Algarve has long been popular for relocating retirees from the U.K., Ireland, and, increasingly, the U.S. These mainly second-home buyers traditionally trod the well-beaten path to its bustling coastal resorts, but its southernmost city Faro and its rustic villages are now piquing their interest, too.
10 of the best railway journeys in Italy
One of Italy’s loveliest rail routes is the coast-hugging track along the Cinque Terre in Liguria. Called an express, it’s more of a gentle pootle above all five of the Unesco-listed seaside villages in this celebrated national park. Setting off from La Spezia, the route ends in Levanto. You can hop on and off for strolls along the labyrinthine lanes of colourful villages, such as Riomaggiore, Monterosso, Vernazza, Corniglia and Manarola – or stay put and drink in the sight of tiny village-crested bays and inlets, fronted by pristine thumbnail beaches.
techaiapp.com
Indulging in Bali’s Most Luxurious Resorts
Bali has become an increasingly popular holiday destination for visitors from all over the world. The hospitable people, beautiful, natural surroundings, and relaxed way of life draw people in, year after year. We invite you to experience one of these 3 outstanding creations – Hanging Gardens of Bali, Elevate Bali...
Italy accused of illegally rejecting migrants as anger mounts
Humanitarian groups on Sunday said Italy had broken international law by refusing to let in migrants plucked from the sea as a German rescue charity said it would take legal action against Rome. Amnesty International urged Italy to stop discriminating, saying "the law of the sea is clear; a rescue ends when all those rescued are disembarked in a place of safety".
Under Giorgia Meloni, Italy is refusing safe port to 4 ships that rescue migrants
The weeks-old government is allowing only migrants identified as vulnerable to disembark. Humanitarian groups, activists and two lawmakers protested the selection process as illegal and inhumane.
lonelyplanet.com
A reason to travel to Hauts-de-France in 2023: Europe’s new region of gastronomy
Hauts-de-France, where Cape Gris-Nez is located, is home to orchards and fields that produce the lovely produce of France © Getty Images. France’s reputation for exceptional food is legendary. Now, there’s an extra incentive for gourmet travelers to book a trip for next year. In a first...
tourcounsel.com
Berchtesgaden National Park, Germany (with Map & Photos)
Berchtesgaden National Park, Germany's only alpine national park, is located in the southeastern part of the country in Bavaria, on the border with the Austrian state of Salzburg. The alpine landscape is characterized by dense forests, rocky cliffs, deep gorges and glaciers, complete with idyllic pasture valleys. General Information. The...
winemag.com
‘A New Generation Has Emerged That Has Changed Style and Philosophy,’ says Davide Acerra, Consorzio di Tutela Vini d’Abruzzo | Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 Wine Star Awards
The Region is Rich with Tradition and Infused with Innovation. Wine lovers have always celebrated legendary winemaking regions of the world, but discriminating oenophiles know that hidden gems are discovered off the beaten tasting path. The mountainous coastal region of Abruzzo in central Italy, located along the Adriatic Sea, is one such wine destination.
This tunic might be the trendiest sweater of the season
Fashion bloggers and influencers love Free People's Ottoman Slouchy Tunic. First unveiled in 2015, the Ottoman sweater has been rereleased each year in new colors that devotees then clamor to buy before they sell out.
Time Out Global
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
Inside the New, Luxurious Orient Express Train
A new chapter for train travelers is on its way. 140 years after the launch of the first luxury Orient Express train, the legend is officially making its return. The Orient Express Revelation pays tribute to the iconic locomotive by revisiting the decorative style of the early 20th century. The...
You’re Folding Blankets All Wrong, According to Nate Berkus
Interior designer Nate Berkus may be a wizard at crafting homey, upscale spaces that blend vintage and modern seamlessly. But Berkus also knows a thing or two about something just as artistic and important — folding a throw blanket. Berkus, a proud triple Virgo, posted a video to Instagram...
Collider
How Much of 'The Serpent Queen' Is Based on Real History?
Catherine de’ Medici has been depicted as The Black Queen in a number of different period dramas, with each take tending to be more extreme on her life and choices than the other. Starz's The Serpent Queen, based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, looks at the oft-misrepresented Queen of France from a fresh perspective.
Comments / 0