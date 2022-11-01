ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO

Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
METAIRIE, LA
brproud.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

EMT accused of stealing marijuana, money from shooting victim's vehicle: JPSO

Authorities arrested an EMT accused of stealing marijuana and money from a hospital patient's vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. September Porras Payea, 24, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with simple burglary and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The vehicle's owner,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Lockport inmate charged with murder in September shooting

An inmate in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex is being charged with murder in a late-September shooting that killed a 37-year-old Lockport man. Sheriff Craig Webre said today that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, is charged with second-degree murder in the September 24 shooting incident that killed Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport.
LOCKPORT, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
LULING, LA
wbrz.com

Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond

HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy