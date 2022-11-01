Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO
Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man calls 911 to report girlfriend's suicide. Police book him with murder.
A New Orleans man who called 911 to report his girlfriend shot and killed herself has been booked with second-degree murder in her death. Police suspect Zachary Cheek, 26, shot Sarah Horrigan, 25, with a semi-automatic rifle in a bathroom at their 7th Ward residence, then staged her body to make the fatal wound appear self-inflicted.
brproud.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
houmatimes.com
Two arrested, One still wanted for involvement in shooting death in September
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two local residents, for their involvement in a September 2022 Homicide Investigation. Niana Lynn Hayes, 20, of Gray, and Rasheem Robertson, 22, of Gibson, were both arrested for charges of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
NOLA.com
EMT accused of stealing marijuana, money from shooting victim's vehicle: JPSO
Authorities arrested an EMT accused of stealing marijuana and money from a hospital patient's vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. September Porras Payea, 24, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with simple burglary and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The vehicle's owner,...
lafourchegazette.com
Lockport inmate charged with murder in September shooting
An inmate in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex is being charged with murder in a late-September shooting that killed a 37-year-old Lockport man. Sheriff Craig Webre said today that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, is charged with second-degree murder in the September 24 shooting incident that killed Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport.
NOLA.com
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State State Police Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 30, 2022, investigators assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a shooting involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The...
brproud.com
18-year-old allegedly selling drugs shot in back in attempted robbery; 3 teens arrested
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects linked to a Sunday shooting that left one teen injured were arrested Tuesday. Deputies responded to Larry Drive on Sunday, Oct. 30 after midnight where they found an 18-year-old victim, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. The victim was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.
New details after cops kill suspect in Hammond, man had explosive components
Louisiana State Police today released more information surrounding what happened when sheriff’s deputies and Hammond Police shot a man dead Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish.
Several drugs, weapons found in man’s car, home during Arabi traffic stop
agents with the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit were patrolling the 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Arabi
wbrz.com
Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond
HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
Two overdoses, one dead, three arrested in Lafourche Parish
At about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, deputies were called to a Galliano home in response to a 16-year-old male possibly overdosing.
Pair of Luling shootings could be related to abandoned stolen car struck by gunfire, detectives say
According to deputies, just before 11 p.m., they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in reference to reports of gunfire
Ascension Parish deputies make another arrest in brutal road rage beating of cancer patient
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another person has been arrested by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies in connection to the brutal road rage beating of a Prairieville man who is battling cancer. Marlana Stewart, 27, of Zachary was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2. She is facing charges of principal to second-degree...
NOPD investigates homicide near Joe Brown Park
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 5600 block of Read Blvd. Police say shortly after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
Cops: 71-year-old driver hits 18-year-old's car, teen dies
Authorities say an elderly driver in Terrytown veered out of her lane and hit another car, causing a train reaction that left a teen driver dead Wednesday night.
Arrests made after overdoses leave 16-year-old girl dead, another hospitalized
GALLIANO, La. — Two people were arrested and charged with dealing drugs after two teen overdoses in Lafourche Parish, one deadly, according to a statement by the sheriff on Tuesday. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Sergio Perez and 21-year-old Anthony Francis were arrested on Thursday night and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for person accused of burglary at smoke shop
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Walker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual accused of burglary. According to police, investigators believe the person is responsible for burglarizing Sunset Smoke Shop on Walker South Road on Oct. 23, 2022. Authorities added the individual may...
wbrz.com
Commissioner who oversees discipline at State Police resigns amid investigation into alleged corruption
BATON ROUGE - A member of the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline at the agency and whose members are appointed by the governor, has resigned months after she fell under the microscope of a corruption investigation. Sabrina Richardson submitted her resignation letter Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards' office...
