Bossier City, LA

KSLA

BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Smallcakes shares its cupcakes with KSLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Black Restaurant Week, Smallcakes owner, Jonah Williams brings in cupcakes to share with KSLA. On Nov. 3, KSLA tries out Smallcakes’ cupcakes. The cupcakery makes 12 signature flavors fresh every morning and also features additional specialty and season flavors. In addition to cupcakes, Smallcakes also have various ice cream flavors and will infuse them with cupcakes to add even more flavor.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard

Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
BLANCHARD, LA
K945

Shreveport Files Suit to Fight Adult Oriented Businesses

A Caddo District Court Judge has signed a temporary restraining order stopping the Hustler Hollywood retail store from opening on Financial Plaza in west Shreveport later this month. But this order also includes the 2 Cindies stores that operate in the city. One is on Shreveport Barksdale Highway and the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Crumbl Cookies to open Shreveport location Nov. 4

Shreveport is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, November 4 when locally owned and operated Youree Crumbl Cookies, located at 7020 Youree Drive Suite F, Shreveport, LA, 71105, opens its doors. Store owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

Women in the Shreveport Area Are Tired Of Being Judged For These Things

A Reddit thread recently went viral on Things Men Are Sick of Being Judged For, like having non-manly hobbies or ordering “girl drinks” at the bar. Now a similar discussion about WOMEN is trending . . . so ladies in Shreveport-Bossier.. I am talking to you right now… Do you feel like you’re being judged for things like this?
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport-Bossier homes dressed to kill for Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities. We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays. We visited these...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Severe storms forecast Friday evening and night

SHREVEPORT, La. - There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for late Friday and Friday night according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy downpours are possible. Water Vapor imagery shows the parent storm responsible for this forecast was over the western US as of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
theforumnews.com

Shreveport Common Debuts Performance Pavilion

Shreveport Celebrates Completion of Caddo Common Park’s Phase 2. The official opening of the second phase of the resurrection of nine parcels of downtown Shreveport now known as Caddo Common Park is Nov. 12. That’s the date slated to recognize the completion of the Performance Pavilion and Misting Station on the site.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shark Tank company connects off-duty SFD firefighters with residents

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shark Tank company has made its way to Shreveport, and it's already catching fire. Hidrent is an app that connects off-duty firefighters with residents to do general handyman work around the house. "Firemen are known as a jack of all trades, especially the Shreveport area. We...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man warns of car rental scam

SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're looking for a great deal on a rental car, be careful where you click. John Zachary learned the hard way. He did a Google search on his smartphone for Budget Car Rental. When he didn't like their rates, he kept scrolling to a site called autorentalus.com. Someone he thought was a reservationist said they had a great deal.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here’s How You Can Celebrate Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is a weeklong culinary celebration that is organized and sponsored by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. You enjoy great specials at black owned restaurants throughout the Shreveport and Bossier City areas with some $10 lunch specials and $20 dinner specials!. The week will also...
SHREVEPORT, LA

