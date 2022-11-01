Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Smallcakes shares its cupcakes with KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Black Restaurant Week, Smallcakes owner, Jonah Williams brings in cupcakes to share with KSLA. On Nov. 3, KSLA tries out Smallcakes’ cupcakes. The cupcakery makes 12 signature flavors fresh every morning and also features additional specialty and season flavors. In addition to cupcakes, Smallcakes also have various ice cream flavors and will infuse them with cupcakes to add even more flavor.
Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard
Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
Shreveport Files Suit to Fight Adult Oriented Businesses
A Caddo District Court Judge has signed a temporary restraining order stopping the Hustler Hollywood retail store from opening on Financial Plaza in west Shreveport later this month. But this order also includes the 2 Cindies stores that operate in the city. One is on Shreveport Barksdale Highway and the...
bizmagsb.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Shreveport location Nov. 4
Shreveport is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, November 4 when locally owned and operated Youree Crumbl Cookies, located at 7020 Youree Drive Suite F, Shreveport, LA, 71105, opens its doors. Store owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
magic1029fm.com
Women in the Shreveport Area Are Tired Of Being Judged For These Things
A Reddit thread recently went viral on Things Men Are Sick of Being Judged For, like having non-manly hobbies or ordering “girl drinks” at the bar. Now a similar discussion about WOMEN is trending . . . so ladies in Shreveport-Bossier.. I am talking to you right now… Do you feel like you’re being judged for things like this?
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
KTBS
Halloween 2022 celebrated with friends and family
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News thanks all of our viewers who shared their creative Halloween photos with us this year! Here is a collection of the hundreds of fang-tastic pictures we received.
Shreveport Can Brag About it’s Latest Newly Published Author Now
The City of Shreveport can now add the name of another published author to its list of local dignitaries! A lot of people don't realize this, but many writers have called Shreveport home, like William Joyce, James Dobson, Kevyn Aucoin, Judy Christie, Tom Logan, and more!. The latest published author...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier homes dressed to kill for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities. We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays. We visited these...
Rent Out an Entire Ranch for $875 Just 2 Hours From Shreveport
You Can Live Out Your Best Ranching Life For Just $875 a Night. Before you freak out at the price let me remind your his ranch is welcoming you and your 13 closest friends so make sure you split the cost with them. Silver Star Ranch Isn't Just a Beautiful...
KTBS
2022 Super Retriever Series Crown Championship Retriever Trial held in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Shreveport-Bossier City is hosting the Super Retriever Series this week. SRS features the best dog and handler teams from around the country as they compete on the dock and in the field for thousands of dollars in prize money and a chance to win the annual SRS Crown Championship.
KTBS
Severe storms forecast Friday evening and night
SHREVEPORT, La. - There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for late Friday and Friday night according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy downpours are possible. Water Vapor imagery shows the parent storm responsible for this forecast was over the western US as of...
theforumnews.com
Shreveport Common Debuts Performance Pavilion
Shreveport Celebrates Completion of Caddo Common Park’s Phase 2. The official opening of the second phase of the resurrection of nine parcels of downtown Shreveport now known as Caddo Common Park is Nov. 12. That’s the date slated to recognize the completion of the Performance Pavilion and Misting Station on the site.
KTBS
Kids and parents celebrate Halloween at several Trunk or Treat events in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La.-A large number of parents and kids turned out to several Trunk or Treat events held in Shreveport. The goal was to provide a safe, fun place to celebrate Halloween. With a large number of trick-or-treaters expected to hit Shreveport streets this Halloween, the main concern for organizers was...
KTBS
Shark Tank company connects off-duty SFD firefighters with residents
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shark Tank company has made its way to Shreveport, and it's already catching fire. Hidrent is an app that connects off-duty firefighters with residents to do general handyman work around the house. "Firemen are known as a jack of all trades, especially the Shreveport area. We...
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: Benefit for Bossier Firefighter’s wife battling cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Fire Department is hoping on Thursday, November 3, you can help them help one of their own whose wife is in the middle of another fight with cancer. The department will come together at a fish fry at the Fire Department...
ktalnews.com
Mavice Hughs-Thigpen seeks Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Mavice Hughs-Thigpen is running for City Council District B in the City of Shreveport. She says she is no politician, but she heard from God to run to be the next councilwoman. “I heard, I think, and I know in my heart. I know God...
KTBS
Shreveport man warns of car rental scam
SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're looking for a great deal on a rental car, be careful where you click. John Zachary learned the hard way. He did a Google search on his smartphone for Budget Car Rental. When he didn't like their rates, he kept scrolling to a site called autorentalus.com. Someone he thought was a reservationist said they had a great deal.
q973radio.com
Here’s How You Can Celebrate Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is a weeklong culinary celebration that is organized and sponsored by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. You enjoy great specials at black owned restaurants throughout the Shreveport and Bossier City areas with some $10 lunch specials and $20 dinner specials!. The week will also...
