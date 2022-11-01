ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, KS

This Kansas water tank was voted people’s choice in national competition

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDBKk_0iv0p2fp00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The water tank in Valley Center, Kansas, was voted the people’s choice award in the Tnemec Company, Inc.’s 2022 Tank of the Year Contest.

In winning people’s choice, Valley Center’s water tank was automatically added to the top 12 finalists.

In no particular order, other finalists included water tanks from:

  1. Port O’Connor, Texas
  2. Dothan, Ala.
  3. Moorhead, Minn.
  4. Hackensack, Minn.
  5. Gentry, Ark.
  6. Oconomowoc, Wis.
  7. Groveland, Fla.
  8. Crawfordsville, Ind.
  9. St. Croix Falls, Wis.
  10. Pensacola Beach, Fla.

According to Tnemec, over 350 water tanks were nominated, and thousands of online votes were cast from across the U.S. and Canada.

The winner of the 2022 Tank of the Year competition is Bossier City, Louisiana. Tnemec says the water tank was selected by a panel of water tank enthusiasts based on criteria such as artistic value, the significance of the tank to the community, and challenges encountered during the project.

“This year’s winning Tank of the Year in Bossier City, Louisiana, is a tribute to U.S. troops and first responders. Its bold colors share the message, “We salute our first responders.”” Tnemac says.

Topgolf Wichita expected to open by end of year

Valley Center’s water tank won 2nd place overall.

“The community of Valley Center was extremely involved in the artwork design of this water tank,” explained Scott Keilbey, Director of Sales – Water Tanks for Tnemec. “After designs were put to a vote, the community ultimately decided on the outstanding 3D honeycomb motif created by a local group of urban artists.”

The tank will also be featured in Tnemac’s annual water tank calendar alongside the tank of the year and other top finalists.

In 2019, Wamego, Kansas’ water tank, won tank of the year.

For more information about Tank of the Year, click here .

