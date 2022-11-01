Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
This New 'Rosé House' Airbnb Near Toronto Has A Floral Wall & 'Glam Room' For Getting Ready
Call up your BFFs, because there's a new spot for vacations near Toronto, and it's the ultimate girl's getaway. The Rosé House is a recently-opened Airbnb in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and it will bring your bubbliest dreams to life. The massive 3100-square-foot home has been newly renovated and sleeps eight guests....
Narcity
This Ontario Christmas Market Has 'Naughty' Drinks & Sleigh Rides Through The Snow
This Christmas market in Ontario transforms a farm brewery into the North Pole and it will make you feel like an elf. The holiday market at Mackinnon Brothers Brewing Co. is a festive spectacle with sleigh rides, naughty drinks, tons of market vendors and visits from Santa. The twinkly market...
Narcity
This Cozy Home For Sale In BC Has Lake Views & It's Much Cheaper Than A Condo In Vancouver
There is a seriously cute home for sale in B.C. that comes with sparkling lake views and a decent listing price. The property is located on Nimpo Lake in B.C., and it's for sale for $348,000, which is way cheaper than the average condo price in Vancouver right now, which is sitting at $729,000, according to WOWA.
Narcity
This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is A '50s Time Capsule & Is Full Of Vintage Charm (PHOTOS)
If you love all things retro — prepare to fall in love with this vintage house for sale in Canada that looks just like a 1950s time capsule. Located in the Nova Scotia village of Musquodoboit Harbour, this 1950s-built home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a large dining area, as well as a bunch of original features.
Narcity
Ontario's Twinkly Christmas Village Has Frosty Mountain Views & A Glowing Trail Of Lights
The picturesque Village is nestled between the Blue Mountains and the shining waters of Georgian Bay, about two hours from Toronto. The Christmas event, Holiday Magic at Blue, is returning from November 18, 2022 to January 8, 2023 with more lights and new attractions. Over 1 million lights will illuminate...
Narcity
This Massive Light Festival Near Toronto Has An 'Enchanted Forest' & Illuminated Waterfall
Prepared to be dazzled, because this massive light festival near Toronto is returning for its 40th year, and it will add some sparkle to your winter season. You can explore over 3 million lights and more than 75 magical displays scattered along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands, and across the tourist districts.
Narcity
I Dined In The Dark At Toronto's ONoir Restaurant & Here's Why It Was My Toughest Meal Yet
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Eating in the dark might sound like an exciting experience but in reality, it's a lot tougher than you might think. Toronto's O.Noir...
Comments / 0