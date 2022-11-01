ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Berger Realty sells historic Flatiron Arts Building for $20M

Chicago’s Flatiron Arts building on the North Side has a new owner for the first time in almost 30 years. A venture of North American Real Estate and David “Buzz” Ruttenberg bought the century-old building at the intersection of Damen, North and Milwaukee avenues from Berger Realty Group for $19.7 million, Block Club Chicago reported. The iconic wedge-shaped building has been an artists community for many years.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Manufacturing incubator headed to $32M Ashland Avenue office

MHub hatching a plan to move to the Fulton Market District. The five-year-old nonprofit advanced manufacturing incubator is under contract to buy a vacant 80,000-square-foot building at 240 North Ashland Avenue for more than $32 million, Crain’s reported. The organization will relocate from River West. mHub will go before...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Espinoza Venture faces $21M foreclosure on LaSalle office building

Ruben Espinoza’s firm is facing a $21 million foreclosure suit for a historic LaSalle Street office building. The 159,000-square-foot, 16-story building at 19 South LaSalle Street is at the center of the lawsuit, which claims Espinoza Ventures defaulted on its loan tied to the building, Crain’s reported. An entity under Ready Capital filed a complaint against the venture firm in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of the loan’s bondholders.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

MAT Limited buying, redeveloping Damen Silos for $6.5M

Illinois officials picked a buyer who will transform Damen Silos, a well-known piece of Chicago real estate for its visible location by a highway and an appearance in a Michael Bay movie. MAT Limited Partnership put in a bid to buy the abandoned property for $6.52 million, the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Chicago alderman resigns, gears up to join property tax board

The latest alderman to resign from the Chicago City Council in a wave of departures will join the county panel that handles property tax assessment appeals, with a goal to ease the burden on homeowners. Alderman George Cardenas, who is leaving the 12th Ward seat he’s held for 20 years,...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Picket signs save picket fences: Transwestern rebuffed by Chicago suburb

After months of protests by Medinah residents, Transwestern Development dropped its bid to buy out homeowners so it could build a large industrial complex in the unincorporated community. The Houston-based development company sent a letter to Itasca officials that said it “decided not to pursue acquisition and redevelopment” of the...
MEDINAH, IL
therealdeal.com

Desks by the dozen: Larger requirements drive Chicago flex space demand

Demand for flexible workspace is on the rise in Chicago, and it’s being driven by office users needing dozens of desks, a departure from the coworking model appealing to individuals and two-person teams. The Instant Group, a global marketplace for flexible workspace, told BisNow that demand in 2022 was...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Pulte makes progress on Polo Club development plan in Naperville

The developer of a new subdivision planned for Naperville is taking important steps forward. Pulte Homes is working on an annexation agreement with Naperville that would allow the developer to build 401 housing units on 110 acres of former polo grounds, the Naperville Sun reported. In addition to the housing, the development will also include a park and two multiuse playing fields.
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy