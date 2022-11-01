Read full article on original website
Measure H: Rent control measure for Pasadena aims to protect tenants
Some believe Measure H helps renters and will help tackle homelessness while others think it will make the housing situation worse.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access
LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
Hanford Sentinel
As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Liberty McCoy was out Saturday urging voters to pass a Nov. 8 ballot measure to limit rent increases in Pasadena because she’s afraid she’ll be priced out of the city where she grew up and where her aging parents live. The librarian and...
Rent Control Is Up for a Vote This Year. Its Effects Aren't.
The high inflation of the 1970s spurred jurisdictions across the country to adopt rent control. The 2020s' high inflation might end up doing the same thing. Come Tuesday, voters in a handful of communities across the country will vote on ballot initiatives that cap rent increases or tighten existing caps.
Gas prices in California are declining; more relief could be on the way
Gas prices in California have been declining, albeit slowly, since drivers saw record-high prices in June and early October. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Golden State was $5.475 on Friday, a few cents less than Thursday’s average of $5.49 per gallon. The current average is also […]
scvnews.com
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision. With this appointment, JCOD can formally begin its work to unify LA County’s efforts to serve vulnerable justice-impacted...
2urbangirls.com
LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell seeks additional $2M for rental aid program
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell proposed an additional $2 million Tuesday toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. The program, which began last week, provides grants of up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who...
foxla.com
Over 223,000 Section 8 housing lottery waitlist applications under review: HACLA
LOS ANGELES - The application deadline for Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery is now closed and all those submitted are currently under review. Following a two-week period of accepting applications, a total 223,375 applications were received, representing 505,946 total household members, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) said Monday.
Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month
250 single-parent households living in the 90813 ZIP code will receive $500 monthly payments for a year through the Long Beach Pledge. The post Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Laist.com
Long Beach To Offer Small Grants For Some First-Time Home Buyers
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
KTVU FOX 2
California has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates: Check if you're owed money
LOS ANGELES - Could you use some extra cash as the holiday season rapidly approaches?. You may want to check with the State of California - because you may be owed some money!. That's because the state currently has more than 70.4 million unclaimed properties worth $11.9 billion, according to the State Controller's office.
theavtimes.com
L.A. County seeks to curb rising respiratory syncytial virus rates
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children. The action comes on the heels of neighboring Orange County proclaiming a local emergency due to rapidly spreading...
kcrw.com
Shawarma and soft serve: Bill Addison reviews Saffy’s
Husband and wife restaurateurs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis opened their latest venture Saffy’s in June. Serving kebabs and small plates in the shadow of the large, blue Church of Scientology in East Hollywood, LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison calls out a few favorites from the menu, including a ham and cheese biscuit, hummus tahini, a lamb kebab threaded with mint and marjoram, and beef or lamb schwarma.
Courthouse News Service
Chinese developer saw LA City Councilman as ‘investment,’ aide testifies
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar was an "investment" for a Chinese real-estate developer who sought to construct the tallest tower west of the Mississippi in downtown LA, Huizar's former aide testified at the developer's bribery trial. George Esparza, Huizar's former special assistant,...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 1,300 more COVID-19 infections
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with seven new virus-related deaths. The 1,332 new cases lifted the county's overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,491,716. The number of cases released by the county each day is an undercount...
spectrumnews1.com
Inglewood restaurant owner weighs in on inflation
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Of the small businesses polled by the Alignable firm, 37% reported being delinquent on their October rent. Restaurants are among the most impacted with 46% reporting they couldn’t pay October’s rent in full. Part of the problem restaurant owners say is higher priced ingredients, an erosion of purchasing power for customers and thin margins.
California faces triple threat of respiratory illnesses
Forget “twindemic” — California may be in for a three-headed Cerberus of respiratory illnesses this winter as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 collide. Orange County on Monday declared a local public health emergency over RSV, a common cause of pneumonia in babies that’s contributed to a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and daily […]
Study shows fewer women are riding Metro amid safety concerns
It's supposed to be an easy way to get around but some riders are passing on public transportation in an alarming new trend.Ridership by women has dropped 4% on buses and 2% on trains since 2019. While it may not seem like much, these new statistics are concerning for the leadership at the Los Angeles County Metro."We are concerned about it because we are very focused on delivering a good customer experience for all our riders," said Chief Customer Experience Officer Jennifer Vides. Vides said the survey polled 12,000 riders in the spring. Its findings revealed that Metro has a lot...
