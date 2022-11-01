ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

spectrumnews1.com

LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access

LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Liberty McCoy was out Saturday urging voters to pass a Nov. 8 ballot measure to limit rent increases in Pasadena because she’s afraid she’ll be priced out of the city where she grew up and where her aging parents live. The librarian and...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Over 223,000 Section 8 housing lottery waitlist applications under review: HACLA

LOS ANGELES - The application deadline for Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery is now closed and all those submitted are currently under review. Following a two-week period of accepting applications, a total 223,375 applications were received, representing 505,946 total household members, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) said Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Long Beach To Offer Small Grants For Some First-Time Home Buyers

LONG BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

L.A. County seeks to curb rising respiratory syncytial virus rates

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children. The action comes on the heels of neighboring Orange County proclaiming a local emergency due to rapidly spreading...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Shawarma and soft serve: Bill Addison reviews Saffy’s

Husband and wife restaurateurs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis opened their latest venture Saffy’s in June. Serving kebabs and small plates in the shadow of the large, blue Church of Scientology in East Hollywood, LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison calls out a few favorites from the menu, including a ham and cheese biscuit, hummus tahini, a lamb kebab threaded with mint and marjoram, and beef or lamb schwarma.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Courthouse News Service

Chinese developer saw LA City Councilman as ‘investment,’ aide testifies

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar was an "investment" for a Chinese real-estate developer who sought to construct the tallest tower west of the Mississippi in downtown LA, Huizar's former aide testified at the developer's bribery trial. George Esparza, Huizar's former special assistant,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 1,300 more COVID-19 infections

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with seven new virus-related deaths. The 1,332 new cases lifted the county's overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,491,716. The number of cases released by the county each day is an undercount...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inglewood restaurant owner weighs in on inflation

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Of the small businesses polled by the Alignable firm, 37% reported being delinquent on their October rent. Restaurants are among the most impacted with 46% reporting they couldn’t pay October’s rent in full. Part of the problem restaurant owners say is higher priced ingredients, an erosion of purchasing power for customers and thin margins.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CalMatters

California faces triple threat of respiratory illnesses

Forget “twindemic” — California may be in for a three-headed Cerberus of respiratory illnesses this winter as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 collide. Orange County on Monday declared a local public health emergency over RSV, a common cause of pneumonia in babies that’s contributed to a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and daily […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Study shows fewer women are riding Metro amid safety concerns

It's supposed to be an easy way to get around but some riders are passing on public transportation in an alarming new trend.Ridership by women has dropped 4% on buses and 2% on trains since 2019. While it may not seem like much, these new statistics are concerning for the leadership at the Los Angeles County Metro."We are concerned about it because we are very focused on delivering a good customer experience for all our riders," said Chief Customer Experience Officer Jennifer Vides. Vides said the survey polled 12,000 riders in the spring. Its findings revealed that Metro has a lot...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

