The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE, holding both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, held by Roman Reigns, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, held by The Usos. Other members of the faction include real-life brother to The Usos, Solo Sikoa, the Special Council to Reigns, Paul Heyman, and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. Over the past few months, Zayn has joined as an official member and has shown much personality on-screen, bringing out a comedic side of him all while still winning matches. In an interview with "Mirror Sports," Zayn discussed his dynamic with The Bloodline and his thoughts on The Usos.

2 DAYS AGO