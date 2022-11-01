Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Names Former WWE Champion That’s Most Painful To Wrestle
Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
ComicBook
Triple H Appears on WWE Raw to Break Up the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Fight
Triple H made a rare TV appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, playing a pivotal role in stopping Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley from destroying each other days before their scheduled match at Crown Jewel. The two were booked for a sit-down interview on this week's Raw, which Lesnar immediately ignored as he made his way down to the ring. He called for Lashley to do the same and "The All Mighty" obliged, kicking off another brawl between the two.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Gives First Look At His Ring Gear Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul became one of the highlights of WWE television ever since his match against The Miz at SummerSlam. The Maverick continued to get a lot of praise after that match as well. Paul is preparing for his match against Roman Reigns, and he decided to show off his ring gear ahead of his big Crown Jewel event.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
ringsidenews.com
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Opens Up About His Dynamic With The Bloodline
The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE, holding both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, held by Roman Reigns, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, held by The Usos. Other members of the faction include real-life brother to The Usos, Solo Sikoa, the Special Council to Reigns, Paul Heyman, and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. Over the past few months, Zayn has joined as an official member and has shown much personality on-screen, bringing out a comedic side of him all while still winning matches. In an interview with "Mirror Sports," Zayn discussed his dynamic with The Bloodline and his thoughts on The Usos.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Does Not Miss Previous Part Of His WWE Entrance
Sami Zayn has seen his character evolve dramatically throughout his WWE run, from happy-go-lucky babyface to conspiracy theorist heel. But while his current storyline as an official part of The Bloodline seems like it might be leading back toward babyface territory, there's one element of Zayn's old character that he thinks is best left in the past.
PWMania
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appear ahead of Crown Jewel battles
Two of WWE's biggest stars are set to appear on Monday night's edition of Raw. Both Brock Lesnar and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will be in the building less than a week before both take part in big matches at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card
WWE will be heading back to Saudi Arabia for Saturday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view, and management has put together a card with a few interesting matches for us to enjoy. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship) The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day. Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar. Karrion...
411mania.com
Various News: ROH Final Battle Pre-Sale Happening Now, Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Top 20 Roman Reigns Moments
– There is a pre-sale happening right now for ROH Final Battle on December 10 in Arlington, TX, with the code 2XRACQ. You can get tickets here. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow morning. – Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:. – The latest...
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Vince McMahon and More
CM Punk's career in wrestling is uncertain following what appears to be the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling, but we may not have seen the last of him. Could the Chicago native still have a so-called "wrestling bug?" Might he wish to continue his in-ring career now...
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss And WWE Star Return To Raw From Hiatus
Alexa Bliss and Asuka returned to "WWE Raw" for the first time in over a month during the 10/31 episode of the red brand in Dallas, TX. Following Bianca Belair's victory over Nikki Cross in the opening contest, the "Raw" Women's Champion was jumped by Bayley, who proceeded to beat down on the EST ahead of their rematch at WWE's Crown Jewel on November 5. Just then, Bliss & Asuka came sprinting down the ramp, much to the delight of fans at the American Airlines Center. The rest of Damage CTRL would join in the action as a brawl ensued between the six women in the ring. The segment ended with Asuka nailing Bayley with her signature Hip Attack, and Bliss hitting a senton to take out all three members of Damage CTRL.
