Golden Eagle Volleyball Moves into Semifinals with Sweep of McCook
The Region IX Championships couldn’t have started any better for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team as they swept McCook Community College in straight sets 27-25, 25-18, 25-18 to advance to the semifinals against the winner of host Casper College and top seeded Western Nebraska Community College. The...
Prep Football: Adelanto's season ends in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs
After a slow start to the season that included a head coaching-change, the Adelanto football team rallied once Desert Sky League action began and earned a spot in the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 playoffs. That rally came to an end Thursday night in Riverside as Norte Vista handed Adelanto a 30-6 loss. ...
Van Meter girls cross country wins state title, football continues postseason run
The Van Meter girls cross country team competed at state Oct. 28, ending its season in a big way. The Bulldogs placed first at state, finishing with 111 total points and beating second-place Williamsburg by two points. Head coach Josh Flaws said the win was an incredible accomplishment for the...
Victory Christian upends previously undefeated Kiefer to grab District 2A-7 crown
By Ty Loftis KIEFER - A district championship was on the line in Kiefer on Thursday night, as the undefeated Trojans were hosting Victory Christian. But it was the Conquerors who walked away victorious, winning 34-22, for the District 2A-7 title. Victory coach Brett Smith says Thursday night's ...
