Read full article on original website
Related
Jobs Where Pay is Falling the Fastest
Amid surging inflation, the vast majority of Americans have less buying power now than they did a year ago. Though private sector wages increased by 5.2% over the past year, those gains have been wiped out by the rising cost of living, as the consumer price index climbed by 8.2% over the same period. While […]
China’s ‘unswerving’ zero-Covid rules see no let up
Health officials in China on Saturday dashed hopes there would be a relaxation of the country’s strict Covid-19 restrictions. At a news conference, they insisted China would “unswervingly” stick to its zero-Covid policy which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
Comments / 0