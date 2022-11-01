ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, MT

cutbankpioneerpress.com

Lady Refiners’ journey ends at Great Falls

The North Toole County Refiners ended their season on Friday in Great Falls at the District Tournament. The Refiners had a rebuilding year after not having a team last year. The team struggled with injuries and a few other unforeseen circumstances, but nonetheless the girls persevered. Coach Buck and I...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City considering improvements to GFPD, GFFR; public safety levy

City Commissioners reviewed proposals to expand the evidence space at the Great Falls Police Department during their Nov. 1 meeting. The evidence storage and processing space is nearly overrun and they expect to run completely out of space within the next two years, according to staff. Tom Hazen, the city’s...

