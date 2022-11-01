Read full article on original website
NRN editors discuss restaurant earnings week plus ghost-kitchen players
This week on the Extra Serving podcast, a product of Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Sam Oches and Leigh Anne Zinsmeister spoke about the earnings palooza that occurred this week and the end of last week. Several brands reported this week and last, including but not limited...
Trending this week: The next generation of ghost kitchens is stepping out from the shadows
This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was NRN editors discuss TikTok reviews, the McRib’s farewell tour and Chipotle’s menu price hikes. Plus hear from Michael Pereira, the new chief operating officer at Velvet Taco. In other news, Tijuana Flats Restaurants LLC, the 124-unit fast-casual Tex-Mex...
Has the Papa Johns bubble of prosperity popped?
After Papa Johns had seemingly taken the top performing pizza chain spot from the indomitable Domino’s this year, the company reported negative sales and revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 25, 2022, following 12 straight quarters of outperformance. Comparatively, Papa Johns’ competitors, Pizza Hut and Domino’s both reported positive same-store sales growth, of 1% and 2% respectively, despite the staffing challenges the restaurant industry continues to face.
RBI finds ‘Reclaim the Flame’ investment program ignites Burger King franchisee interest
Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s U.S. Burger King franchisees jumped on the company’s “Reclaim the Flame” investments, oversubscribing the $250 million “Royal Reset” program within weeks, executives said Thursday. The Toronto-based quick-service company, which also owns the Firehouse Subs, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Tim Hortons...
Menu Tracker: New items from Dunkin, Dutch Bros, and Caribou Coffee
It’s holiday beverage season, as we can see from a bunch of seasonal drinks from Caribou Coffee, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Dunkin, Dutch Bros, and Peet’s Coffee, as well as new cocktails from Firebirds Wood Fired Grill. North Italia has a giant new roster of autumnal...
As Starbucks customers get younger, its sales continue to skyrocket
The Gen. Z customer ordering a customized iced Starbucks drink (preferably fall or holiday-themed) isn’t just sharing her drink on social media: she’s also sharing the wealth. Starbucks’ boom of 7% same-store sales growth and 3% revenue growth for the quarter ended Oct. 2. has a lot to do with its younger customer base, and the growth of customized, iced beverage platforms.
Restaurant kiosks are having a moment amid an ongoing labor shortage
McDonald’s first started testing self-service kiosks in 2003 – an ice age ago in tech terms. But it took quite some time for the technology to prove its return. In fact, the McDonald’s U.S. system didn’t implement kiosks systemwide until 2020. Taco Bell also pressed the...
The 11 restaurant chains with the best ambiance
As consumers return to in-person dining, ambiance is regaining the importance it held among consumers before the pandemic began. Ambiance is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the annual Consumer Picks report. Here, Nation’s Restaurant News has pulled out the 11 restaurant chains with the...
