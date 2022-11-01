Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wickliffe man allegedly admits to assaulting girlfriend found injured on Carlisle County River Trail
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Wickliffe man is facing charges of 4th degree assault and 2nd degree wanton endangerment following a Wednesday incident near the Carlisle County River Bottoms. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted regarding a missing woman on Nov. 2....
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield, Kentucky man tells police he was 'borrowing' stolen vehicle
BARDWELL, KY — After being arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle, a 30-year-old Mayfield, Kentucky resident told sheriff's deputies he was "borrowing" a Baldwell City Fire Department vehicle to try and get home. Bardwell City Mayor Phillip King observed a 1990 Chevrolet Pickup that belonged to the fire...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Cairo man indicted for first degree murder, state attorney says
CARBONDALE, IL — A wanted man has been indicted by a grand jury on two charges of first-degree murder, Illinois State Attorney Joseph Cervantez said in a Friday morning release. According to the release, 20-year-old Daurice Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob Gary in the early...
wpsdlocal6.com
Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7
PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
wpsdlocal6.com
Rain, wind forces Alben Barkley Drive closure to remain until Monday
PADUCAH — Due to wind and rain in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will remain closed through the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 7. U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive has been closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection since Nov. 1. This is between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hannan Plaza.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jackson Purchase Medical Center hosts first fall health fair since COVID-19 pandemic
MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornados in 2021 hit people hard, especially for those with health problems. Local organizations want people in impacted communities to know there are resources to help. The Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is hosting its first fall health fair since the COVID-19...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Turning dresses into dreams': Cinderella's Closet gives grace, love and respect
PADUCAH — Young women from all over the country dream of the magical day they'll go to prom. The shining star of that dream? The dress. Dressing up for prom is a rite of passage for thousands of teen girls across the country — but many families just can't afford the exorbitant cost. That's where nonprofit Cinderella's Closet steps in, providing beautiful formal wear to local girls who wouldn't be able to attend prom otherwise.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Public Schools close Friday and Monday due to high rate of flu
McCracken County, KY — All McCracken County public schools will be closed until November 9 due to the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff, the district announced. According to a Thursday social media post, officials decided to close because student and staff attendance rates have been...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 11/04/2022
PADUCAH — Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. Rain showers are moving in later tonight and into Saturday morning, bringing a few thunderstorms and gusty wind.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crittenden County Schools close due to multiple illnesses
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — High rates of the flu, strep throat and other illnesses are circulating in Crittenden County schools, so they've made the decision to close on Nov. 4 and 7. According to a school official, attendance numbers have fallen rapidly over the past week, with illness affecting...
wpsdlocal6.com
Thousands of books and DVDs up for grabs at huge sale benefitting McCracken County Public Library
PADUCAH — Book lovers, it's your time to shine. Paducah's biggest library-book sale is back for it's 30th year, with proceeds from the sale benefitting the McCracken County Public Library. The Friends of the McCracken County Public Library are hosting the 2-day sale at the gymnasium in Paducah's St. Paul Lutheran Church on S 21st St.
wpsdlocal6.com
Steady increase in flu cases and decline in student attendance leads to local schools temporarily closing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Flu season is in full swing, and local school districts are temporarily closing because of high case numbers. Crittenden County and McCracken County Schools announced on Thursday that they will be shut down Friday because of flu cases. Ballard County Schools announced a two-day closure on Wednesday.
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky church hosting Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale to benefit eastern Kentucky flood survivors
BARLOW, KY — A church in Ballard County is hosting a craft fair and bake sale this Saturday to benefit families affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Barlow First Baptist Church will hold a Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the church's Family Life Center.
wpsdlocal6.com
11/4 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH — Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Nov. 4. Fort Knox 14, Crittenden County 53. Todd County Central 22, Mayfield 43. Murray 27, Butler County 21. Taylor County 0, Paducah Tilghman 37. Trigg County 36, Hart County 43. Hopkinsville 24, Franklin Simpson 17.
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
