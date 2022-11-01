ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot

PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield, Kentucky man tells police he was 'borrowing' stolen vehicle

BARDWELL, KY — After being arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle, a 30-year-old Mayfield, Kentucky resident told sheriff's deputies he was "borrowing" a Baldwell City Fire Department vehicle to try and get home. Bardwell City Mayor Phillip King observed a 1990 Chevrolet Pickup that belonged to the fire...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft

PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared

A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wanted Cairo man indicted for first degree murder, state attorney says

CARBONDALE, IL — A wanted man has been indicted by a grand jury on two charges of first-degree murder, Illinois State Attorney Joseph Cervantez said in a Friday morning release. According to the release, 20-year-old Daurice Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob Gary in the early...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7

PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Rain, wind forces Alben Barkley Drive closure to remain until Monday

PADUCAH — Due to wind and rain in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will remain closed through the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 7. U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive has been closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection since Nov. 1. This is between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hannan Plaza.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'Turning dresses into dreams': Cinderella's Closet gives grace, love and respect

PADUCAH — Young women from all over the country dream of the magical day they'll go to prom. The shining star of that dream? The dress. Dressing up for prom is a rite of passage for thousands of teen girls across the country — but many families just can't afford the exorbitant cost. That's where nonprofit Cinderella's Closet steps in, providing beautiful formal wear to local girls who wouldn't be able to attend prom otherwise.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Public Schools close Friday and Monday due to high rate of flu

McCracken County, KY — All McCracken County public schools will be closed until November 9 due to the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff, the district announced. According to a Thursday social media post, officials decided to close because student and staff attendance rates have been...
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake up Weather: 11/04/2022

PADUCAH — Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. Rain showers are moving in later tonight and into Saturday morning, bringing a few thunderstorms and gusty wind.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crittenden County Schools close due to multiple illnesses

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — High rates of the flu, strep throat and other illnesses are circulating in Crittenden County schools, so they've made the decision to close on Nov. 4 and 7. According to a school official, attendance numbers have fallen rapidly over the past week, with illness affecting...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

11/4 Gridiron Glory

PADUCAH — Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Nov. 4. Fort Knox 14, Crittenden County 53. Todd County Central 22, Mayfield 43. Murray 27, Butler County 21. Taylor County 0, Paducah Tilghman 37. Trigg County 36, Hart County 43. Hopkinsville 24, Franklin Simpson 17.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board

PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE

