Buccaneers coach continues to prove he’s holding the team back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ problems on the offensive side of the ball aren’t difficult to identify and dissect. Their running game is poor, they’re too inconsistent along the offensive line, and their pass catchers haven’t had the benefit of a clean bill of health too often this season.
Buccaneers should not sign wide receiver with Hall of Fame talent

A free agent wide receiver with Hall of Fame talent has been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers would be wise to pass though. Ever since fate dealt the cruel hand to Odell Beckham Jr. of having him tear his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI (but not before he scored a touchdown), it was pretty much a matter of time before all the attention turned to where he would sign for the 2022 NFL season. They were bigger fish to fry so far this season, but now that another trade deadline has come and gone, the attention turns to OBJ. He’s been linked to several teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Buccaneers themselves have some seafood in the fridge awaiting the frying pan.
Know Your Foe: Iowa State Offensive Breakdown

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) are on the road to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-5) Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will be streaming on ESPN+. The Cyclones have struggled to run the ball this season after having a pair of NFL running backs on their roster in ...
Moose on the Loose: Odell Beckham, Jr is not the right fit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Schoen, the New York Giants general manager, said he is open to the idea of bringing Odell Beckham, Jr back to the organization after the team traded him to the Browns in the 2019 offseason. Marc Malusis does not believe it’s a good fit and has more above.
