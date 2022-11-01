Read full article on original website
Chowan set to induct newest class into the Jim Garrison Sports Hall of Fame
MURFREESBORO – The Chowan University Athletic Department, in conjunction with the “Jim Garrison” Sports Hall of Fame Committee, announces the 2022 Hall of Fame class. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class represents five sports across all three levels of competition from the Junior College era to Division III and Division II.
Decision – 2022
Time is running out for candidates to do some last-minute campaigning. Early voting wraps up on Saturday, Nov. 5, and anyone wishing to cast their ballot after that must do so on Election Day on Nov. 8. Polls will be open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m....
Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime
JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
Chase leads to drug arrest
MURFREESBORO – Driving violations on Main Street in Murfreesboro eventually led to a man’s arrest for drug possession and a host of other charges on Oct. 31. The initial incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Monday evening, according to Murfreesboro Police Chief David Griffith who witnessed the driver illegally passing multiple cars in the turn lane on Main Street near El Ranchero restaurant.
Bears roll in playoff opener
AHOSKIE – Despite suffering three turnovers, two of which ended promising drives, Hertford County’s potent offense still found a way to win. Keveon Rodgers rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for another score as the Bears opened the Class 2A state playoffs with a 40-8 win at home tonight (Friday) vs. East Bladen.
