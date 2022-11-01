ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
High Point University

HPU Poll: Gov. Cooper’s Approval Remains High Among North Carolinians

North Carolinians said they lack knowledge about the major candidates for the U.S. Senate election in North Carolina. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 49%, while 28% said they disapprove and 24% did not offer an opinion either way.
HIGH POINT, NC
Mount Airy News

Dobson candidate dies as election looms

DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
DOBSON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Mayor Vaughan Has Speaker Removed From Meeting For Misbehavior

For the second month in a row, Mayor Nancy Vaughan ordered a person removed from the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber for misbehavior. Vaughan had been criticized in the past for allowing City Council meetings to get out of control, but it appears that is in the past. At the Tuesday,...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Meet the candidates: Sheriff and Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor

Early voting started on October 20 and runs until November 5. Early voting sites in Stokes County include the Danbury Public Library meeting room at 1007 Main Street in Danbury, King Public Library meeting room at 101 Pilot View Drive in King, and Walnut Cove Public Library meeting room at 106 5th Street in Walnut Cove. From October 20 to November 2, the Danbury voting site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays; the King voting site will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; and the Walnut Cove location will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, as well. On Saturday, November 5, all three sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All the sites will be closed on other weekends. Election Day is November 8. There are 18 locations to vote in Stokes County on Election Day including Mount Olive Elementary School at 2145 Chestnut Grove Road in King (Chestnut Grove precinct), Danbury Fire Department at 102 Old Church Road in Danbury (Danbury precinct), Poplar Springs Christian Church at 7120 NC 66 Highway South in King (East King precinct), Southeastern Middle School at 1044 N Main Street in Walnut Cove (East Walnut Cove precinct), Rock House Ruritan Club Community Building at 2889 NC 268 Highway in Pinnacle (Flinty Knoll precinct), Francisco Community Building at 7104 NC 89 Highway West in Westfield (Francisco precinct), Germanton Elementary School at 6085 NC 8 Highway South in Germanton (Germanton precinct), Piney Grove Middle School at 3415 Piney Grove Church Road in Lawsonville (Lawsonville precinct), East Stokes Community Building at 4441 NC 772 Highway in Walnut Cove (Mitchell precinct), Mountain View Community Building at 2473 Slate Road in King (Mizpah precint), Sauratown Fire Department at 4475 NC 66 Highway South in King (Mt. Olive precinct), Stokes Rockingham Fire Rescue at 1035 Pine Hall Road in Pine Hall (Pine Hall precinct), Pinnacle Elementary School at 1095 Surry Line Road in Pinnacle (Pinnacle precinct), Nancy Reynold Elementary School at 1585 NC 66 Highway North in Westfield (Reynolds precinct), Northeast Stokes Fire Department at 5086 NC 704 Highway East in Sandy Ridge (Sandy Ridge precinct), Recreation Acres Community Building at 107 White Road in King (West King precint), Walnut Cove Fire Department at 527 North Main Street in Walnut Cove (West Walnut Cove precint), and South Stokes High School at 1100 South Stokes High Drive in Walnut Cove (Wilsons Store precinct).
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Stokesdale Has Water On The Brain And Money In The Pocket

The Town of Stokesdale has had its own water system for years, and now, thanks to a number of new grants, it has several million dollars to spend on that system. On Thursday, Nov.10, the Stokesdale Town Council will discuss some water system projects under consideration. Those include possibly extending...
STOKESDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative plans to plead guilty on embezzlement charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud in September and plans to plead guilty. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, will reportedly plead guilty to embezzlement charges, according to court documents filed Wednesday. He […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSPA 7News

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
Elkin Tribune

County vows YVEDDI aid, despite setback

Surry County EMS lifesavers are flanked by Emergency Management Director Eric Southern, Chair Bill Goins, Commissioners Van Tucker, Larry Johnson, Mark Marion, and Vice Chair Eddie Harris. EMS Life Savers are: Cecelia Thoppil, Haley Gates, Scott Gambill, Luke Stevens, Chris Draughn, and Kevin Hodges. Not photoed were Dylan Moats, Dusty Jackson, and John Matthews.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
THOMASVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy