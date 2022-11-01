Early voting started on October 20 and runs until November 5. Early voting sites in Stokes County include the Danbury Public Library meeting room at 1007 Main Street in Danbury, King Public Library meeting room at 101 Pilot View Drive in King, and Walnut Cove Public Library meeting room at 106 5th Street in Walnut Cove. From October 20 to November 2, the Danbury voting site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays; the King voting site will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; and the Walnut Cove location will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, as well. On Saturday, November 5, all three sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All the sites will be closed on other weekends. Election Day is November 8. There are 18 locations to vote in Stokes County on Election Day including Mount Olive Elementary School at 2145 Chestnut Grove Road in King (Chestnut Grove precinct), Danbury Fire Department at 102 Old Church Road in Danbury (Danbury precinct), Poplar Springs Christian Church at 7120 NC 66 Highway South in King (East King precinct), Southeastern Middle School at 1044 N Main Street in Walnut Cove (East Walnut Cove precinct), Rock House Ruritan Club Community Building at 2889 NC 268 Highway in Pinnacle (Flinty Knoll precinct), Francisco Community Building at 7104 NC 89 Highway West in Westfield (Francisco precinct), Germanton Elementary School at 6085 NC 8 Highway South in Germanton (Germanton precinct), Piney Grove Middle School at 3415 Piney Grove Church Road in Lawsonville (Lawsonville precinct), East Stokes Community Building at 4441 NC 772 Highway in Walnut Cove (Mitchell precinct), Mountain View Community Building at 2473 Slate Road in King (Mizpah precint), Sauratown Fire Department at 4475 NC 66 Highway South in King (Mt. Olive precinct), Stokes Rockingham Fire Rescue at 1035 Pine Hall Road in Pine Hall (Pine Hall precinct), Pinnacle Elementary School at 1095 Surry Line Road in Pinnacle (Pinnacle precinct), Nancy Reynold Elementary School at 1585 NC 66 Highway North in Westfield (Reynolds precinct), Northeast Stokes Fire Department at 5086 NC 704 Highway East in Sandy Ridge (Sandy Ridge precinct), Recreation Acres Community Building at 107 White Road in King (West King precint), Walnut Cove Fire Department at 527 North Main Street in Walnut Cove (West Walnut Cove precint), and South Stokes High School at 1100 South Stokes High Drive in Walnut Cove (Wilsons Store precinct).

STOKES COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO