Read full article on original website
Related
NC ballot lists a candidate who had died. What state law says about it.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I went to go vote today and got my sticker and all, but there was something on my ballot I had never seen before. It was the name of a candidate that had died. Stanley M. Elrod, a Republican candidate for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board...
Replacement named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidate who died
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – As voters in Forsyth County continue to the polls in this election cycle, one name on the ballot won’t be the same as the candidate in the race. Among the five candidates on the ballot to represent District 2 on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is the name of Stan […]
High Point University
HPU Poll: Gov. Cooper’s Approval Remains High Among North Carolinians
North Carolinians said they lack knowledge about the major candidates for the U.S. Senate election in North Carolina. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 49%, while 28% said they disapprove and 24% did not offer an opinion either way.
Mount Airy News
Dobson candidate dies as election looms
DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
Will Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers keep his job or will his former deputy take the mantle?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers’ path to a second term is going through a former deputy. Rogers, a Democrat who upset venerable BJ Barnes to win the job in 2018 and then shoved aside two challengers during May’s primary, now faces Republican Phil Byrd, who once worked in his department. Rogers […]
rhinotimes.com
Mayor Vaughan Has Speaker Removed From Meeting For Misbehavior
For the second month in a row, Mayor Nancy Vaughan ordered a person removed from the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber for misbehavior. Vaughan had been criticized in the past for allowing City Council meetings to get out of control, but it appears that is in the past. At the Tuesday,...
thestokesnews.com
Meet the candidates: Sheriff and Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor
Early voting started on October 20 and runs until November 5. Early voting sites in Stokes County include the Danbury Public Library meeting room at 1007 Main Street in Danbury, King Public Library meeting room at 101 Pilot View Drive in King, and Walnut Cove Public Library meeting room at 106 5th Street in Walnut Cove. From October 20 to November 2, the Danbury voting site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays; the King voting site will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; and the Walnut Cove location will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, as well. On Saturday, November 5, all three sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All the sites will be closed on other weekends. Election Day is November 8. There are 18 locations to vote in Stokes County on Election Day including Mount Olive Elementary School at 2145 Chestnut Grove Road in King (Chestnut Grove precinct), Danbury Fire Department at 102 Old Church Road in Danbury (Danbury precinct), Poplar Springs Christian Church at 7120 NC 66 Highway South in King (East King precinct), Southeastern Middle School at 1044 N Main Street in Walnut Cove (East Walnut Cove precinct), Rock House Ruritan Club Community Building at 2889 NC 268 Highway in Pinnacle (Flinty Knoll precinct), Francisco Community Building at 7104 NC 89 Highway West in Westfield (Francisco precinct), Germanton Elementary School at 6085 NC 8 Highway South in Germanton (Germanton precinct), Piney Grove Middle School at 3415 Piney Grove Church Road in Lawsonville (Lawsonville precinct), East Stokes Community Building at 4441 NC 772 Highway in Walnut Cove (Mitchell precinct), Mountain View Community Building at 2473 Slate Road in King (Mizpah precint), Sauratown Fire Department at 4475 NC 66 Highway South in King (Mt. Olive precinct), Stokes Rockingham Fire Rescue at 1035 Pine Hall Road in Pine Hall (Pine Hall precinct), Pinnacle Elementary School at 1095 Surry Line Road in Pinnacle (Pinnacle precinct), Nancy Reynold Elementary School at 1585 NC 66 Highway North in Westfield (Reynolds precinct), Northeast Stokes Fire Department at 5086 NC 704 Highway East in Sandy Ridge (Sandy Ridge precinct), Recreation Acres Community Building at 107 White Road in King (West King precint), Walnut Cove Fire Department at 527 North Main Street in Walnut Cove (West Walnut Cove precint), and South Stokes High School at 1100 South Stokes High Drive in Walnut Cove (Wilsons Store precinct).
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
rhinotimes.com
Stokesdale Has Water On The Brain And Money In The Pocket
The Town of Stokesdale has had its own water system for years, and now, thanks to a number of new grants, it has several million dollars to spend on that system. On Thursday, Nov.10, the Stokesdale Town Council will discuss some water system projects under consideration. Those include possibly extending...
WXII 12
Violence in Guilford County Schools create concern for parents, educators, law enforcement
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — School hallways are becoming the backdrop for more and more youth violence. We've seen video after video of students fighting plastered on social media. Guilford County Schools is no exception and numbers show violence is increasing. '12 Investigates' requested data dating back to 2019. The...
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative plans to plead guilty on embezzlement charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud in September and plans to plead guilty. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, will reportedly plead guilty to embezzlement charges, according to court documents filed Wednesday. He […]
wfdd.org
Forsyth GOP picks Susan Miller to replace deceased WS/FCS Board of Education candidate Stan Elrod
The Forsyth County Republican Party has selected Susan Miller to replace Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education candidate Stan Elrod, who died last week. Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2, which accounts for four seats on the school board. In a meeting on Oct. 31, the county...
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
Elkin Tribune
County vows YVEDDI aid, despite setback
Surry County EMS lifesavers are flanked by Emergency Management Director Eric Southern, Chair Bill Goins, Commissioners Van Tucker, Larry Johnson, Mark Marion, and Vice Chair Eddie Harris. EMS Life Savers are: Cecelia Thoppil, Haley Gates, Scott Gambill, Luke Stevens, Chris Draughn, and Kevin Hodges. Not photoed were Dylan Moats, Dusty Jackson, and John Matthews.
WXII 12
Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
rhinotimes.com
Shooting Incident in Southwest Guilford County Is Under Investigation
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that there had been a shooting in Guilford County the night before. However, the department didn’t provide much specific information in the press release announcing the incident. It only states that, “On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 11...
Former LSHS graduate featured in NC A&T State University video
GREENSBORO — A former Lumberton Senior High School band student was recently featured in a North Carolina Agricultural and Technical Sta
3 women arrested after police say they fought 2 students, 1 teacher at NC high school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three adults were arrested at a Guilford County high school after police say they arrived at the school's campus to help assist their relatives in beating up a group of students. The Greensboro Police Department said Laquita Sims, 31, Tracy Sims, 49, and Demorshea Sims, 21,...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Comments / 0