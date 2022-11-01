Read full article on original website
Gillie Da Kid has called out people who have been posting videos and photos of Migos rapper Takeoff's tragic death. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Gillie Da Kid hit up Instagram with a pointed message for anyone who posted photos and videos of Takeoff's final moments following the senseless shooting in Houston that left the 28-year-old Atlanta rapper dead on the scene. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game rapper-turned-podcaster put certain social media users and blog sites completely on blast, accusing people who posted the horrific videos and photos of attempting to capitalize on Takeoff's heartbreaking situation.
J Prince has released a statement in the wake of the death of Takeoff, which occurred in the Rap-A-Lot founder's hometown of Houston. On Thursday (Nov. 3), the Texas rap patriarch shared a photo of Takeoff on Instagram along with a lengthy caption about the Migos rapper's murder, offering his condolences to the late Atlanta rhymer's friends and family.
As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album, Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
Gucci Mane says he has dropped his new artist Baby Racks only a day after inking the buzzing rapper to a deal on Guwop's 1017 record label. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Gucci Mane unceremoniously announced the roster move on Twitter. "Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped...
Asian Doll was arrested in Georgia last week and is now in jail because the drill rapper claims that she was wanted by for a year and didn't know. According to arrest documents obtained by XXL from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Asian Doll, born Misharron Jermeisha Allen, was arrested last Saturday (Oct. 29) in Douglas County, Ga. for speeding and not having a valid driver's license. Upon further inspection, police discovered that the Dallas, Texas rapper had an outstanding warrant.
Megan Thee Stallion has received a writing credit on Drake and 21 Savage's new album, Her Loss. On Friday (Nov. 4), the credit listing for Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album unveiled that despite not being featured on any of the album's songs, Megan Thee Stallion has earned a writer's credit on the joint project.
Offset is reacting to news of the tragic death of his cousin and fellow Migos group member Takeoff. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Offset made his first public acknowledgment of Takeoff's passing by switching out the photo on his Instagram profile to a picture of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The photo shows Takeoff smiling with a white heart next to his head. This is Offset's first social media action since Takeoff died.
UPDATE (NOV. 4):. A rep for Megan Thee Stallion has provided this statement to XXL regarding Drake's lyrics on "Circo Loco":. "Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker." ORIGINAL STORY (NOV. 4):. Megan Thee Stallion has responded to...
LaKeith Stanfield is calling out supporters of gangsta rap following the death of Takeoff. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), just hours after news broke that Migos rapper Takeoff was murdered in Texas outside a Houston bowling alley, Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield appeared to weigh in on the tragic news by offering a critique of gangsta rap on Instagram.
Quavo's assistant was reportedly one of the people who suffered gunshot wounds during the triple-shooting that took the life of Takeoff. More details continue to surface surrounding the killing of beloved Migos member Takeoff, which occurred during a shooting outside of a Texas bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. On Thursday (Nov. 3), TMZ reported Quavo's personal assistant, 23-year-old Joshua "Wash" Washington, was struck in the hail of gunfire as well. Washington was one of two people who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. According to a press conference held by the Houston Police Department on the day of the killing, the person now believed to be Washington and an unnamed 24-year-old female were both transported to the hospital in private vehicles and are expected to make full recoveries.
Meek Mill is getting clowned something major after revealing his Flamers 5 mixtape cover today. On Monday (Oct. 31), Meek Mill hit up Instagram to let his 22.8 million followers know that he is gearing up to rekindle his Flamers mixtape series with the release of Flamers 5. However, since revealing the project's official cover art, the Philadelphia rhymer has been dragged heavily across the internet for the minimalistic design that includes five simple flame emojis, which many view as a subpar representation of the upcoming project.
Lil Yachty has come to the defense of Drake in the wake of his controversial lyrics on the Her Loss track "Circo Loco." Yachty claims Drizzy didn't diss Megan Thee Stallion on the song and said his lyrics are referencing women who lie about getting BBLs. On Friday (Nov. 4),...
Drake and 21 Savage's new Her Loss album is here and it has the whole internet talking. On Friday (Nov. 4), after a week delay, the dynamic duo put out their highly anticipated joint LP, Her Loss, which features 16 songs including a sole guest appearance from Travis Scott. One of the songs that is initially getting a lot of feedback is the track "Circo Loco." Produced by Boi-1da and Tay Keith, the banger features progressing chords and booming bass, and finds Aubrey and the Slaughter King talking boss talk.
With November in full effect, the rap game powers into the new month with some notable music releases. This time around, a global megastar joins forces with a revered Atlanta rhymer to drop their first joint album surrounded by a ton of buzz, a Brooklyn, N.Y. spitter drops a horror-themed project, a rap-crooner repping Houston balances between being righteous and ratchet on a new mixtape and more.
