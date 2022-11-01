Read full article on original website
Marvel Launches Official Black Panther Podcast
Just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is increasing its footprint in the podcasting space with the “official” Black Panther podcast. Dubbed Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, the show will be hosted by author (and sometime Black Panther writer) Ta-Nehisi Coates. The debut episode premieres this Thursday, on November 3, and features a conversation between Coates and Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the two Black Panther films.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Was Inspired by ‘T2’ Says Ryan Coogler
Inspiration comes from all places, even the unlikely ones. Still, it’s a little strange to hear that Terminator 2: Judgment Day was an inspiration for Wakanda Forever. Writer/director Ryan Coogler takes a unique but ingenious approach to villains. Rather than drafting an evil cardboard cutout, he creates a reasonable character with unreasonable methods. Looking back on Black Panther, it becomes obvious how this works out. Killmonger wasn't wrong per se, it’s just that his modus operandi put him at odds with T’Challa.
Actor LaKeith Stanfield Says If You Support Gangsta Rap You Can’t ‘Also Be for Black’
LaKeith Stanfield is calling out supporters of gangsta rap following the death of Takeoff. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), just hours after news broke that Migos rapper Takeoff was murdered in Texas outside a Houston bowling alley, Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield appeared to weigh in on the tragic news by offering a critique of gangsta rap on Instagram.
Kanye West Responds to Drake’s Apparent Ye Shade on Her Loss Album
Kanye West has responded to the apparent shade Drake shot his way on the new Her Loss album. On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated joint album, which finds Drake delivering some subliminal and outright shots at various people on multiple songs. On the trending track, "Circo Loco," Drizzy appears to address temporarily mending his beef with Ye to perform at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last year. "Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J. Prince/Bitch, I did it for the Mob Ties," Drake raps in reference to the Rap-A-Lot founder who urged him to end the beef with Ye and perform at the show. Ye doesn't appear to be ready to engage in war with Drake and responded to the apparent shot this morning.
Styles P Shares the Secret to The Lox’s Longevity
As he maintains his respect in the industry he calls home, Styles P continues to check off boxes on his career and personal to-do list. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. With a love for rhyming spanning over...
