Boise, ID

105.5 The Fan

4 Idaho Stocks That Are the Best Stocks in Idaho Right Now

When it comes to investing in the stock market, how likely are you to pay attention to what’s going on locally or in your same state? I’m sure many Idahoans invest in the stock market, as it is a great way to build wealth, though a lot of the time our focus is not on Idaho, but rather the best stocks throughout the nation or even the world.
IDAHO STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage in Idaho

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

City of Boise approves property tax rebate program

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council have approved $1.2 million to help fund the Property Tax Rebate Program. Homeowners who previously qualified for Idaho's Circuit Breaker Program will also be eligible to receive a rebate to apply toward their City of Boise property tax bill.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Recent Idaho ag stats no small potatoes

Read More IBR Headlines While many know that Idaho reigns as the No. 1 grower of spuds in the nation, fewer are aware that the Gem State is also No. 1 for barley. In the latest annual statistics released by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture on Oct. 31, Idaho was once again No. 1 in growing ...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

How Well Do You Know The Symbols of Idaho?

So you think you know Idaho? Have a little fun testing your knowledge and educating yourself on Idaho's symbols and how they came to be. "It officially became U.S. territory with the signing of the Oregon Treaty of 1846, but a separate Idaho Territory was not organized until 1863, instead being included for periods in Oregon Territory and Washington Territory. Idaho was eventually admitted to the Union on July 3, 1890, becoming the 43rd state. Idaho is the 14th largest state by land area." - Idaho - Wikipedia.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho emergency rental assistance program starts winding down

States, including Idaho, are beginning to wind down a rental assistance program that the U.S. Treasury Department set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, aimed to prevent evictions by helping people who were struggling economically with rent and utility payments. “When the eviction moratorium...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!

Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable

Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
CLARK COUNTY, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’

The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

