Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Best BBQ in the Boise Area
We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Sushi, anyone? Boise is home to a number of amazing restaurants, and among those are some out-of-this-world sushi restaurants. A recent article from Stacker shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and I was immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for Idaho.
Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads
Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!
Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
Idaho’s Surprising Place in the History of Starbucks’ Famous Holiday Cups
Call us, naive but we didn’t realize just how long Starbucks has been famous for its holiday cups!. To quote Taylor Swift, “Hi. It’s me, I’m the problem. It’s me.” It wasn’t our choice, but we were born and raised in a different part of the country where Dunkin’ Donuts reigns supreme over Starbucks. After graduating college, leaving the cruddy town we grew up in and starting our adult lives in Boise, our Starbucks intake increased greatly.
A Tiny Home Built for 1 (Maybe 2) on Nampa’s Facebook Marketplace [Photos]
Have you seen this tiny home for sale on Facebook Marketplace yet? Y’all some of these homes for sale on Facebook Marketplace are actually really great deals, and they're tempting me haha! Check out the pictures of this tiny home for sale in Nampa, Idaho 👇. And one of...
idahobusinessreview.com
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’
The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
3 of the Best Ways to Truly Unplug & Relax in Idaho
Take a second today to pause and be mindful about how stressed out you are. According to National Today, it’s officially National Stress Awareness Day. I think the majority of us carry more stress than we care to admit, and we need these friendly reminders to chill out and put ourselves first every once in a while. And with the holidays right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to put down our phones and try to do other (preferably relaxing) things that can help us alleviate stress and take it easy.
5 Outrageously Expensive Idaho Homes You Could Buy When You Win the Powerball
We know that if you win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on November 5, you’ll do something responsible with the money. Pay off your debt. Save for your kids’ college fund. But sometimes, it’s fun to dream about spending that money on something really over the top, right? Personally, we always wanted to build a backyard roller coaster (thanks Sweet Valley Kids books) but that’s a little difficult to do when your current residence is a three-bedroom apartment with no yard, so finding a dream home with acreage to work with would be priority #1!
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
KIVI-TV
Seven months after launching, Alaska canceling nonstop flight from Boise to Idaho Falls
This article was originally published by Anna Daly in BoiseDev. In June, Alaska Airlines launched a new direct flight from Boise to Idaho Falls. Now, Alaska confirmed that starting mid – December, it will no longer be offering this flight citing staffing problems and low demand. “There are a...
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns You’ll Find in Idaho
Every single year Hallmark Channel, GAC and Lifetime pump out new original Christmas movies and for some reason, it seems like they never choose Idaho as a setting for one of the films. It seems like they're missing out on a HUGE opportunity because the holidays in Idaho truly look...
Post Register
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
kidnewsradio.com
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The suspension begins in December. The daily flights started in June. It was the first flight in a decade linking eastern Idaho and Boise. Alaska Airlines still has a non-stop flight...
Why Families Are Falling In Love With Boise
Boise seems to be at the top or near the top when it comes to a lot of "The Best places...", "The Best Cities...", and in the short time that my wife and I have lived here we can see why. Here's another one of those list according to Storagecafe.com Boise is one of the best cities for families with children.
Here’s How To Help A Meridian Family In Need
A Meridian family needs all of our help, prayers, and love this morning. According to their GoFundMe, the Binder family is grieving the loss of their son following a tragic accident that took place in Meridian yesterday. "On Wednesday, November 2 our son Terry was killed in an accident on...
Top 10 Most Recommended Movie Theaters in the Boise Area
We’re well-into Fall weather now and Winter is right around the corner. That means indoor things to do in the Boise area will become even more popular — and going to the movies is always at the top of the list. But what theaters are the most recommended...
