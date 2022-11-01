ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio

Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio

We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

Celebrate the start of the holiday season at The Light Park, or catch talent like Ryan Adams and Lewis Black live on stage. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Thursday, November 3Opera San Antonio presents PagliacciChannel your cultured side and experience the story behind a traveling acting troupe’s time in a new town. This production of Pagliacci at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will be performed in Italian with English translations. Tickets for shows on November 3 and November 5 are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Elizabeth Chambers Reflects on 10 Years of SA’s Bird Bakery

Bird Bakery’s monster cookies, carrot cupcakes and signature chicken salad have become San Antonio staples over the last 10 years, but founder Elizabeth Chambers says it’s the memories associated with each dish that matter most. The San Antonio native recalls selling cupcakes to a couple who were on their first date shortly after opening Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights in 2012 and then getting to watch as they returned years later to place an order for a wedding cake. For others, the cafe’s sweets have become a tradition for family celebrations or treats with friends. “Just being part of our community’s story like that is what I love,” says Chambers, who is also a host and judge on the Food Network and a Today show contributor. The bakery now has locations in Dallas and Denver but Chambers says San Antonio is the place that still feels most like home, both to her and her children, Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

BLACK BUSINESS SAN ANTONIO’S FEATURED OWNER: DEE WAYNE + COMMUNITY 411

Black Business San Antonio features community owner Dee Wayne. Born and raised on the East side of San Antonio and commonly known, as Dat Mayne Dee Wayne, to many. He and his wife continue to make waves in the streets of SA. DW kicked of his career producing music videos that grew into short films; winning the NAACP film fest in 2019. He now is the producer and star of the first black sitcom in SA, called the Odd Life of Shay Little, and will start the second season in the Fall of 2023. Checkout all the great services and entertainment provided at: GoodVisualz.com.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 3 - Nov. 5, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Meet the Cutest Pet in San Antonio

Alex and Stephen Adams had agreed they were a two-dog family. But as Alex was driving down Eisenhauer Road one day in 2019, she noticed a little dog with big ears running alongside the street. “It was busy, so I pulled over and he just jumped right in my car,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy