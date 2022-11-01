Read full article on original website
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Drake snubs San Antonio in Texas shoutout on new song 'Major Distribution'
He loves Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
travelawaits.com
The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio
Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
‘First name, Lamest’: Nirenberg has some thoughts after Drake left San Antonio out of new song
SAN ANTONIO – Many San Antonians aren’t happy that Drake failed to show San Antonio some love in one of his new songs, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Major Distribution” is the second track on the rapper’s new album, “Her Loss,” which features 21 Savage. It made its debut Friday.
The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio
The light display has nine-million lights spanning 250 acres.
Piff the Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Party will show San Antonio that misery loves company
The duo, joined by Piff's chihuahua sidekick Mr. Piffles, will perform at the Tobin Center Sunday.
San Antonio Current
The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio
We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
'Bad Blood' emerges online as Taylor Swift tour leaves 'Blank Space' for San Antonio
Swift's The Eras tour will make stops in Arlington and Houston, but she won't be playing SA or Austin.
San Antonio trash collection days to change for thousands Monday
Some 80 percent of customers will have new trash collection days.
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Celebrate the start of the holiday season at The Light Park, or catch talent like Ryan Adams and Lewis Black live on stage. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Thursday, November 3Opera San Antonio presents PagliacciChannel your cultured side and experience the story behind a traveling acting troupe’s time in a new town. This production of Pagliacci at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will be performed in Italian with English translations. Tickets for shows on November 3 and November 5 are...
sanantoniomag.com
Elizabeth Chambers Reflects on 10 Years of SA’s Bird Bakery
Bird Bakery’s monster cookies, carrot cupcakes and signature chicken salad have become San Antonio staples over the last 10 years, but founder Elizabeth Chambers says it’s the memories associated with each dish that matter most. The San Antonio native recalls selling cupcakes to a couple who were on their first date shortly after opening Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights in 2012 and then getting to watch as they returned years later to place an order for a wedding cake. For others, the cafe’s sweets have become a tradition for family celebrations or treats with friends. “Just being part of our community’s story like that is what I love,” says Chambers, who is also a host and judge on the Food Network and a Today show contributor. The bakery now has locations in Dallas and Denver but Chambers says San Antonio is the place that still feels most like home, both to her and her children, Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.
Celebrate National Sandwich Day at these 11 tasty San Antonio spots
Bread never looked so good.
KTSA
San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
saobserver.com
BLACK BUSINESS SAN ANTONIO’S FEATURED OWNER: DEE WAYNE + COMMUNITY 411
Black Business San Antonio features community owner Dee Wayne. Born and raised on the East side of San Antonio and commonly known, as Dat Mayne Dee Wayne, to many. He and his wife continue to make waves in the streets of SA. DW kicked of his career producing music videos that grew into short films; winning the NAACP film fest in 2019. He now is the producer and star of the first black sitcom in SA, called the Odd Life of Shay Little, and will start the second season in the Fall of 2023. Checkout all the great services and entertainment provided at: GoodVisualz.com.
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 3 - Nov. 5, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
sanantoniomag.com
Meet the Cutest Pet in San Antonio
Alex and Stephen Adams had agreed they were a two-dog family. But as Alex was driving down Eisenhauer Road one day in 2019, she noticed a little dog with big ears running alongside the street. “It was busy, so I pulled over and he just jumped right in my car,”...
A newbie's guide to celebrating Wurstfest in New Braunfels
Never been? You're not alone.
