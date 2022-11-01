Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Mike Pence Participating in Major CNN EventNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Busy sports night has Philadelphia bars facing conundrum
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Philadelphia Phillies fight for a Game 5 victory in the World Series Thursday night, the Eagles will be playing at the same time, hoping to remain undefeated, which means some bars will be forced to figure out which games to show to patrons.At Doobies Bar in Graduate Hospital, owner Patti Brett only has one working television, and she plans for it to be tuned in to the Phillies."Two of the games that we lost, one to Houston last night and one to the Padres during the playoffs, I watched from another bar, so I feel...
Philadelphia restaurants TURN DOWN catering orders from the Houston Astros amid their World Series showdown... but it ISN'T just Phillies fans being hostile
The Philadelphia Phillies have not won a World Series in 14 years and it seems its people are doing their utmost to help the two-time MLB world champions across the line. Several restaurants in The City of Brotherly Love have turned down the opportunity to cater for the World Series favorites while in town for games three, four and five of baseball's showpiece event.
Philadelphia Phillies fans plan travel to Houston amid rising prices
After the Phillies lost Game 4, it guaranteed at least one more game being played in Houston.
ESPN
MLS can be world's top league by 2026, says Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin
Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin brushed off suggestions he needs to test himself in Europe by stating that Major League Soccer could become the "top league in the world" by 2026. Curtin was speaking to ESPN's Herculez Gomez ahead of Saturday's MLS Cup final, where his team will take...
Sons of Ben invade Los Angeles for Philadelphia Union MLS Cup final match
Philadelphia Union fans, including the team’s passionate supporters group Sons of Ben, are headed to Los Angeles this weekend to see their team compete for the MLS Cup Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern time against LAFC.
Philadelphia’s pole-climbing tradition goes beyond major league fandom
When Philly teams win big and fans celebrate in the streets, you’re going to see people climb poles. But the unsanctioned practice actually goes beyond major league fandom. The Italian Market Festival has made it a welcome competition for decades.
The awkward moment LAFC's Kellyn Acosta leaves a reporter embarrassed on the eve of the MLS Cup final, after being quizzed on 'how exciting it is in Philly'... when he plays for their opponents!
Los Angeles FC Kellyn Acosta had to point out to a reporter that he did not play for MLS Cup rival Philadelphia Union in his pre-game press conference. The midfielder was speaking ahead of LAFC's showdown with Philadelphia after their 3-0 victory over Austin last week, but was mistaken for a player on the opposing team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Phillies’ Nola Belongs in the World Series at Citizens Bank Park
The Philadelphia Phillies have returned to the World Series, and the World Series has returned to Philadelphia. It means a great deal to a whole lot of people. It means a lot to the fans, who waited thirteen long years for this moment. It means a lot to the players, each and every one of who played their hearts out this postseason. It certainly means a lot to Manager Rob Thomson, who had also waited 13 years to return to the Fall Classic, and who is managing in the playoffs for the first time in his 34-year-long coaching career.
