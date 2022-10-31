Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo) Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront...
beachconnection.net
Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County
(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
yachatsnews.com
Columbia Bank is selling its branches in Waldport and Newport, but their new owner — whoever they are — will continue to operate them
WALDPORT – Columbia Bank is selling – but not closing — its branch offices in Waldport and Newport as a proposed merger with Umpqua Bank nears completion. As part of the merger, proposed in 2021, the U.S.Department of Justice required Columbia to sell 10 of its 150 branches in Oregon, Washington and California to try to ensure a competitive marketplace. Two of those 10 are in Lincoln County.
nbc16.com
Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new location
EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
kezi.com
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast. In the last month, three Olive Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on Oregon beaches. This includes in Clatsop, Newport and Coos Bay.
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
klcc.org
Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section
The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
hh-today.com
Vintage trees and rare apples: Take a look
About a year ago I had heard about some old apple trees discovered in the East Thornton Lake Natural Area, a 27-acre tract east of North Albany Road. I finally made it out there on Sunday to take a look. There are four of these trees, but I looked at...
Fall is the time to control slugs as they lay eggs to hatch in spring
CORVALLIS – Just as we begin to think about wrapping things up in the garden for the season, slugs slither out of their homes underground to lay their eggs for next year. That means it’s time again to slug it out with one of the gardener’s most familiar, frustrating and certainly slimiest pests.
kezi.com
Oregon Mayors Association announces plan to combat homelessness; people on the streets weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A group of mayors throughout the sate met Monday to talk about a plan they said will help fix the homeless crisis in Oregon. This task force is made up of 25 mayors from across the state with the mission to solve the homelessness crisis specific to each city and its needs.
kezi.com
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 99 near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- Two individuals were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a head-on collision on Highway 99 north of Monroe, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, deputies were dispatched to a reported collision on Highway 99 near Eureka Road at about 12:54 p.m. on November 2. Deputies said their investigation showed that a GMC pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man from McMinnville was traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Subaru driven by a 76-year-old woman from Corvallis. Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Corvallis for their injuries.
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
klcc.org
Razors found in Halloween candy from Eugene's Friendly neighborhood area
Eugene Police are urging families to check their kids’ Halloween stash, following three reports of small razors found in some candy. Detectives with the EPD say the razors appear to be similar to the kind used in pencil sharpeners, and all tainted candy came from the area between West 24th to West 27th, and from Tyler to Friendly Street.
kezi.com
Family searching for answers after dog is shot at neighborhood park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Shock and heartbreak are what members of a local family are feeling after their dog was shot in their neighborhood park. Clayton is a Pharaoh Hound. His owners said he is an easy-going dog, with a lot of personality. They said on Sunday, October 16, he unlocked and opened their front door. He let himself out, and went to the Rosetta Place Park. It's two blocks from their home, and they said they go there often with their pets.
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
oregontoday.net
Serious Injury Accident, Hwy. 20, Nov. 1
On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 5:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 40. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai Kona, operated by Edwin Dominguez (20) of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller (26) of Albany. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Dominguez was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance with injuries. Miller was also transported via air ambulance with injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle, ages 1 and 4, were transported via ground ambulance with injuries. Hwy 20 is traffic is being affected while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene. OSP urges motorists to check tripcheck.com or call 511 for current roadway alerts. OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire Department/EMS and ODOT.
philomathnews.com
Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion
Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
Multiple Oregon Families Find Razor Blades Hidden Within Halloween Candy: It's 'Really Twisted'
"The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade," the Eugene Police Department said At least three Oregon families found razor blades hidden within their children's candy after a night of trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday, authorities said. The Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, said it received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy in a press release Tuesday. In an update, authorities said they were investigating two other similar reports. "The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
Lebanon-Express
Two drivers transported via air ambulance after Highway 20 crash
Four people were injured — including two children — in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at around 5:35 a.m., a mile west of Cascadia County Park, according to an Oregon State Police news release.
