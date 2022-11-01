ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
beefmagazine.com

WVU to research effective ways to use manure as organic fertilizer

West Virginia University researchers, led by Elizabeth Rowen and a team of faculty from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, will study the use of manure as an organic fertilizer, thanks to a $750,000 grant from the USDA. More specifically, they are digging into the most effective ways to reduce insects and pathogens that threaten crops.
MORGANTOWN, WV
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys

A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?

By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
INDIANA STATE
Salon

Dairy, drought and the drying of the American West

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. When most Americans think of U.S. dairy, they picture cows roaming on the verdant pastures of Wisconsin. But in reality, they should replace that image with the tawny fields of California, the largest dairy producing state. California produces more milk and cheese than anywhere...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Cocoa producers trial new farming scheme to save chocolate from climate change

Chocolate is under threat from climate change, but farmers in Ghana are trialling an innovative “agroforestry” scheme to protect cocoa crops from its impacts. The “Sankofa” project in the Ahafo region of the West African country involves planting cocoa seedlings among shade and fruit trees and other crops to produce a healthy microclimate and added income for farmers.
agupdate.com

Working together for a successful harvest

Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling relieved. We finished harvest!. It amazes me that whatever the crop we have – good, bad or ugly – it still takes about 30 days to harvest. This year we started way earlier than I ever remember us starting and finished way earlier than I ever remember.
FLORIDA STATE
Agriculture Online

Farmers say cover crops are on 40% of cropland

Cover crops are more popular than previously known, according to a USDA survey. Growers reported using cover crops on 40% of their cropland in 2021, suggesting a sizable increase from the 15.4 million acres of cover crops listed in the 2017 Census of Agriculture; the two dozen “principal crops” covered 317 million acres last year.
5NEWS

Latino-owned businesses in Northwest Arkansas bring loved ones together with pan y café

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two businesses in Northwest Arkansas continue a Hispanic tradition that brings loved ones closer. At Campos Family Bakery you can find anything from churros, tamalesnchas or anything to satisfy your sweet tooth. Owner Oscar Abraham Campos explains that it all started with his grandfather and father who owned bakeries and Taquerias in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
BENTONVILLE, AR
agupdate.com

Creep feeding a costly but useful option

Many calves have already been weaned, but the benefits of creep feeding extend beyond summer months. And with drought conditions in parts of the Midwest, cow-calf producers may be needing to supplement hay and pasture. “When you are short of grass, you may need to feed them more,” says Julie...
swineweb.com

Designing Pasture Subdivisions for Practical Management of Hogs

When designing grazing systems for outdoor pigs, consider the natural behavior of this species. In addition to their trampling and rooting activities that can destroy the vegetative ground cover and alter the soil, the selection of dunging areas can posse the risks of nutrients run-off, leaching, and soil erosion. The potential environmental damage from outdoor pig production has been related to the stocking rate and the length of stay of the pigs in a particular area.
Farm and Dairy

Prepare your dairy herd now for the fall football season

Dairy cows love cooler weather and good forage. Just like an effective football coach, you must prepare and coach your herd to perform properly in the fall and prepare the cow herd to win each game. Corn silage harvest is in the rearview mirror for most dairy farms, and the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Sampling soil this fall can save on fertilizer next spring

To help with high fertilizer prices, a Midwest soil scientist recommends farmers test their soil. They may have higher than expected nutrient levels, which means they may be able to cut fertilizer rates without penalizing yields next year. The best time to sample soil is immediately after fall harvest and...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy