Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
WVU to research effective ways to use manure as organic fertilizer
West Virginia University researchers, led by Elizabeth Rowen and a team of faculty from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, will study the use of manure as an organic fertilizer, thanks to a $750,000 grant from the USDA. More specifically, they are digging into the most effective ways to reduce insects and pathogens that threaten crops.
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Indoor Vs. Outdoor Weed: Which Type Of Cannabis Gives You A Better High?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Both outdoor and indoor marijuana are capable of producing the best weed in the land. But which gives you the best high?. Cannabis options these days are more bountiful than ever before. It seems there is...
‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys
A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by...
A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?
By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
Dairy, drought and the drying of the American West
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. When most Americans think of U.S. dairy, they picture cows roaming on the verdant pastures of Wisconsin. But in reality, they should replace that image with the tawny fields of California, the largest dairy producing state. California produces more milk and cheese than anywhere...
Cocoa producers trial new farming scheme to save chocolate from climate change
Chocolate is under threat from climate change, but farmers in Ghana are trialling an innovative “agroforestry” scheme to protect cocoa crops from its impacts. The “Sankofa” project in the Ahafo region of the West African country involves planting cocoa seedlings among shade and fruit trees and other crops to produce a healthy microclimate and added income for farmers.
agupdate.com
Working together for a successful harvest
Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling relieved. We finished harvest!. It amazes me that whatever the crop we have – good, bad or ugly – it still takes about 30 days to harvest. This year we started way earlier than I ever remember us starting and finished way earlier than I ever remember.
Agriculture Online
Farmers say cover crops are on 40% of cropland
Cover crops are more popular than previously known, according to a USDA survey. Growers reported using cover crops on 40% of their cropland in 2021, suggesting a sizable increase from the 15.4 million acres of cover crops listed in the 2017 Census of Agriculture; the two dozen “principal crops” covered 317 million acres last year.
Latino-owned businesses in Northwest Arkansas bring loved ones together with pan y café
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two businesses in Northwest Arkansas continue a Hispanic tradition that brings loved ones closer. At Campos Family Bakery you can find anything from churros, tamalesnchas or anything to satisfy your sweet tooth. Owner Oscar Abraham Campos explains that it all started with his grandfather and father who owned bakeries and Taquerias in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
thespoon.tech
Watch as AppHarvest’s Automated Indoor Farm Takes Produce From Pre-Seed to Packaging
Even if you’re aware of controlled environment agriculture, a tech-forward approach to indoor farming that can include techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, vertical farming, automation, and more, chances are you haven’t seen a CEA system take a plant from seed to packaging. Well, today’s your lucky day because...
natureworldnews.com
Bats Contribute to Keep Forests Growing and Protect Tree Seedlings From Insect Damage
Researchers found that bats play a significant role in the forests. Bats are present in caves and in forests, which shows how they protect trees and seedlings from insect damage. The study was published in Ecology and is available to read on the Phys.org website. The research, based on the...
agupdate.com
Creep feeding a costly but useful option
Many calves have already been weaned, but the benefits of creep feeding extend beyond summer months. And with drought conditions in parts of the Midwest, cow-calf producers may be needing to supplement hay and pasture. “When you are short of grass, you may need to feed them more,” says Julie...
swineweb.com
Designing Pasture Subdivisions for Practical Management of Hogs
When designing grazing systems for outdoor pigs, consider the natural behavior of this species. In addition to their trampling and rooting activities that can destroy the vegetative ground cover and alter the soil, the selection of dunging areas can posse the risks of nutrients run-off, leaching, and soil erosion. The potential environmental damage from outdoor pig production has been related to the stocking rate and the length of stay of the pigs in a particular area.
Farm and Dairy
Prepare your dairy herd now for the fall football season
Dairy cows love cooler weather and good forage. Just like an effective football coach, you must prepare and coach your herd to perform properly in the fall and prepare the cow herd to win each game. Corn silage harvest is in the rearview mirror for most dairy farms, and the...
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Potting Soil Vs. Potting Mix: What's The Difference?
What is the difference between potting mix and potting soil, and when should you use them? Learn more about these terms and how to decide which to use.
agupdate.com
Sampling soil this fall can save on fertilizer next spring
To help with high fertilizer prices, a Midwest soil scientist recommends farmers test their soil. They may have higher than expected nutrient levels, which means they may be able to cut fertilizer rates without penalizing yields next year. The best time to sample soil is immediately after fall harvest and...
Comments / 0