Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in Beaver County causes 65-mile detour
BEAVER, Pa. — A 65-mile detour was in place for drivers headed westbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike following a crash at mile-marker 20 between Cranberry and Beaver Valley on Thursday morning. The crash involved two tractor-trailers and led to a fuel spill. There were also heavy backups on the...
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at...
11 Investigates update: Carvana Bridgeville dealership suspended by PennDOT indefinitely
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — As Channel 11 reported exclusively last week, Carvana’s Bridgeville location was on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Suspended Agents” list until April of 2023. Now, 11 Investigates has learned that the suspension will last “indefinitely,” until PennDOT says it determines the dealership...
Crews return to Beaver County house for possible second fire
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters had to return to a house in Beaver County Thursday morning after reports that a fire there had rekindled. The house is in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Galilee. The first call to 911 came in just before 1 a.m. The...
Washington County implosion surprises fire department
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Elrama Volunteer Fire Company of Union Township addressed a controlled implosion In Washington County near the Monongahela River Tuesday. The department said a controlled implosion was set off at the former Duquesne Light Elrama Power Station at 1 Duquesne Light Way in Union Township.
High-speed chase ends in Westmoreland County crash; suspect shot dead by state police
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash and shooting, leading to the closure of a five-mile stretch of Route 22 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene. According to police, the person shot...
Driverless horse and buggy hits SUV in Mercer County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to an accident in which a driverless buggy hit an SUV Thursday night in Lake Township.
Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available.
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed Friday in a crash along Route 22 near Hannastown Road in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. The assistant fire chief tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 it appears the driver of an SUV appears to have pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, and the two collided. The...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
House catches fire in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Washington County overnight. 911 dispatchers confirmed a house fire in the 100 block of Gibson Avenue in Washington. The call came in after 1:30 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 2:30 a.m. No word yet on the extent...
Child struck by vehicle in Aliquippa, flown to hospital
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Aliquippa. According to Beaver County 911, the male child was hit in the 200 block of Grand Avenue at 6 p.m. The boy was flown to a hospital for unspecified...
Westmoreland sisters escape house fire
Two South Greensburg sisters were able to escape a house fire Thursday night. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. at 1419 Elm Street. Homeowner Patty Lewis told Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review she was sleeping Thursday night when she was awakened by her sister, Linda, yelling for her to get out.
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
Teen Driver Injured in Rollover Crash on Georgetown Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle on Georgetown Road on Monday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:56 p.m. on Monday, October 31, on Georgetown Road in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say a...
Salem woman killed in Route 22 crash
A Salem woman was killed Friday morning in crash on Route 22 in Salem when her vehicle was hit by a flatbed tractor trailer carrying a concrete beam, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said. The victim, Sandy L. Jones, 79, of Old William Penn Highway, died of blunt force...
Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
John Fetterman's Legacy As Mayor Of Braddock
This majority-Black town in Pennsylvania is home to many of the Democratic Senate nominee's most dedicated supporters – and some of his harshest critics.
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
