ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in Beaver County causes 65-mile detour

BEAVER, Pa. — A 65-mile detour was in place for drivers headed westbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike following a crash at mile-marker 20 between Cranberry and Beaver Valley on Thursday morning. The crash involved two tractor-trailers and led to a fuel spill. There were also heavy backups on the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available. 
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

House catches fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Washington County overnight. 911 dispatchers confirmed a house fire in the 100 block of Gibson Avenue in Washington. The call came in after 1:30 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 2:30 a.m. No word yet on the extent...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland sisters escape house fire

Two South Greensburg sisters were able to escape a house fire Thursday night. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. at 1419 Elm Street. Homeowner Patty Lewis told Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review she was sleeping Thursday night when she was awakened by her sister, Linda, yelling for her to get out.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Teen Driver Injured in Rollover Crash on Georgetown Road

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle on Georgetown Road on Monday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:56 p.m. on Monday, October 31, on Georgetown Road in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say a...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Salem woman killed in Route 22 crash

A Salem woman was killed Friday morning in crash on Route 22 in Salem when her vehicle was hit by a flatbed tractor trailer carrying a concrete beam, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said. The victim, Sandy L. Jones, 79, of Old William Penn Highway, died of blunt force...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy