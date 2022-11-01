Read full article on original website
wnbjtv.com
Madison County sees Large Voting Turnout
JACKSON, Tenn- That’s right, now that early voting has concluded we spoke to Jackson-Madison County Elections Administrator Lori Lott about the large voter turnout. “Great turnout, we had 12,026 people vote early. In 2014, we had 10,402 people vote early. So, about 1642 difference.”. Lott says there was a...
Rising RSV Cases in West Tennessee
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, (RSV) is a virus that is not only affecting the youngest patients but is now impacting older children as well. “I've been a pediatrician for twenty-five years, and it’s more than I've ever seen in my career. I would say that more than eighty percent of our patients at the unit are here because of RSV”
Today the Madison County Veterans' Services office hosted an event to connect veterans with benefits
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- The Madison County Veterans Services office hosted a Veteran’s Outreach event today. “We're hosting this event to just show our appreciation for all our veterans. Let them know that there are a lot of benefits out there for and just show them everything that they can be entitled to…because I don’t think our veterans really know what they’re entitled to," said Reginald Sims of the Madison County Veteran's Services.
For the first time in nearly 70 years, Union University will play football against another school
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- This Saturday (11/05), for the first time since 1952, Union University will play football against another school. For the last two years union has held “the Buster Bowl,” where students play a football game against each other during homecoming week. But the school hasn’t played another football team since 1952. This Saturday for the first time in nearly 70 years, the bulldogs will suit up against Freed-Hardeman University.
