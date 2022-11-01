JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- The Madison County Veterans Services office hosted a Veteran’s Outreach event today. “We're hosting this event to just show our appreciation for all our veterans. Let them know that there are a lot of benefits out there for and just show them everything that they can be entitled to…because I don’t think our veterans really know what they’re entitled to," said Reginald Sims of the Madison County Veteran's Services.

MADISON COUNTY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO