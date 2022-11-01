ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Front Office Sports

MLB Jumps Into Dispute Hindering Nationals’ Sale

Major League Baseball is stepping in to help clear up the biggest unresolved question pertaining to a sale of the Washington Nationals. The league is seeking to bring clarity to a contentious situation regarding the Nationals’ and Baltimore Orioles’ shared Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, according to the Washington Post.
