Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a "bloody revolution" to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday.
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” Mr Trump told the rally crowd last night. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr...
Six in 10 Americans say they are worried that disinformation will influence people’s midterm voting decisions, according to a new poll. A poll released on Thursday from the Knight Foundation, a nonprofit that invests in journalism and the arts, and Ipsos found that only a quarter of respondents said they are concerned that they themselves might be tricked by false or misleading information, but 58 percent are concerned about others being misled.
Ron DeSantis suggested in as shocking campaign ad that he was among God's most important creations.
Criticism of Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reached the White House, with President Biden on Friday saying the platform allows users to spew 'lies all across the world.'
