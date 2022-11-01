Read full article on original website
Disney’s Iconic Jungle Cruise Attraction Gets an Update
One of Disney’s most iconic attractions, Jungle Cruise, has received an update that will have Park Guests experiencing all sorts of “Festive Follies.”. The Jungle Cruise is the perfect family-friendly attraction at both Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can board a boat and “Chart a course for high adventure on a scenic and comedic boat tour of exotic rivers across Asia, Africa and South America.”
Guests Wait 12 Hours for Return of Disney Park Experience
There is plenty of excitement in the air! Walt Disney World Resort is FINALLY welcoming the return of the beloved Disney Park experience we all know and love as “Fantasmic!” But would you be willing to wait in a 12-hour line for a seat?. Cast Members were invited...
Main Street Electrical Parade Returns to Disney World, But Only for a One-Night Engagement
In October, the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade returned to the Walt Disney World Resort, but since its return was so short-lived–only one night–most Guests probably missed it, and if you’re crazy over the beloved electrical lights parade that once meandered down Main Street at Magic Kingdom like we are, you’re going to want to see this!
Don’t Wait! Disney’s Popular Christmas Starbucks Tumbler Is Online
Ok, Disney shoppers! It may only be early November, but the holidays have arrived at the Disney Parks. While Guests are flocking to snag the extremely popular new Christmas Starbucks tumbler… did you know it’s also available online?. Time to combine your love for Starbucks, Disney, and Christmas...
Sneak Peek of Disney’s Newest Animated Movie Coming to Hollywood Studios!
Over the years, Disney has treated Guests visiting some of its Resorts to sneak peeks of upcoming movies. There have been sneak peeks of films like Cinderella, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Lightyear at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park, Disneyland Paris, and on Disney cruise ships. Now, beginning November 4, Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios will have the chance to watch a sneak peek of Disney’s newest animated film — Strange World.
Dangerous Storm System Causes Disney to Close Yet Again
Disney Parks is experiencing another closure in response to an angry ocean during this hurricane season. In late September, Disney Parks, along with Universal Studios, Orlando International Airport, and other theme park resorts and tourist spots in Florida, announced plans to close in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The...
Disney Execs Reportedly Lobbying Florida Legislators to Lower the Drinking Age to 18 at Disney World
Executives from the House of Mouse reportedly lobbied in Florida, urging legislators to grant Disney World an exemption that would lower the drinking age in the parks to 18, allowing Guests 18 and up–rather than 21 and up–to purchase and consume alcohol at Disney World. Disney has had...
Walt Disney World Railroad Returns, but Not at Magic Kingdom
The iconic Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom Park has been closed for over 1,400 days. As the Disney fandom grow impatient waiting for the nostalgic attraction to return, a few Resort Guests got creative. The popular ride around Magic Kingdom Park, Walt Disney World Railroad, closed on December...
Unique Date Ideas in Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is an extremely popular destination for families, especially those with young children, as it is filled with plenty of family-friendly experiences and attractions throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resorts, and Disney Springs. While this is certainly true, the Walt Disney World Resort can also be a really romantic place for couples who can spend quality time together enjoying amazing cuisine at the Disney dining location, classic and thrilling attractions throughout the Disney Parks, unforgettable entertainment throughout the property, and more.
The Best Genie+ Strategy for Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a very popular Disney Park at the Walt Disney World Resort that invites Guests to step into their own big-screen adventures with amazing attractions and experiences that bring Hollywood to life. The Disney Park first opened on May 1, 1989, as Disney-MGM Studios and later changed its name in 2008, but the main theme has always been the same- bringing Hollywood to life.
Sneak Peek: Gingerbread Displays are Back!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Shh…don’t tell me it’s too soon, I can’t hear you over my jingle bells. Besides, Disney is all decorated, and as we all know, the Theme Park Calendar is an acceptable marker of the seasons. Disney has already decked their halls and back again this year are the beloved Gingerbread houses! Let’s take a look at some of these delicious decorations that fill our hearts with joy year after year!
First Disney Vacation Post-Pandemic? Here is What You Need to Know
Maybe health and safety concerns kept you away from Walt Disney World Resort for a few years longer than you planned. Or maybe your family vacation is right on time, but you have not visited the Parks since 2019 or before. A lot has changed in that time, and we think you’ll be excited to see new attractions and updates while still enjoying some of your favorite classic rides, shows, and experiences. If you haven’t visited Disney World in a few years, here is what you need to know.
Disney Releases Heartwarming New Christmas Ad
Pause for a moment and grab the tissues! Disney has released its 2022 Christmas Advert titled “The Gift,” and we are feeling the holiday magic. While it may be early November, the Disney Parks have already removed all signs of fall decor, including pumpkins and spooky sightings. As fans know, Disney is always eager to roll out the festive season with all sorts of jolly experiences, food, merchandise, and holiday cheer.
Step into the Movies with These Disney Film Moments You Can Live!
While many Guests absolutely love the four Disney Parks found at the Walt Disney World Resort, they also have an equal, if not deeper, love for the numerous Disney films that have been released throughout the company’s lengthy history. Classic moments from Disney animated and live-action films have led to beloved characters, songs, quotes, and more, that are instantly recognizable by Guests. Many of these incredible Disney movie moments are brought to life in immersive and amazing moments throughout the Disney Parks, offering Guests the chance to step into films and live their own movie adventures.
Disney’s Live-Action ‘Hercules’ Will Be Inspired By TikTok
If there is one thing that Disney is confident can make them money, it’s live-action remakes. For years, Disney has been making some of its most classic animated stories into live-action films, including Cinderella, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, Aladdin, and many others. Most of the films are close to shot-for-shot remakes. However, Disney has decided to change some of them up and make them unique stories, as they did with the 2020 live-action remake of Mulan.
Disney’s Longstanding Partnership With the Marine Corps Continues as Toy Campaign Kicks Off
It’s that time of year again. Toys for Tots has launched its annual campaign to provide Christmas gifts to children in need. That’s Right, Santa isn’t the only one giving gifts to children in need- the US Marine Corps is delivering toys, too, as it has done every year since 1946! Disney and Toy for Tots have a partnership that extends almost as long as the organization has been around!
Surprise Changes to Disney’s Dining Cancellation Policy
Food is an important part of any Disney trip. People plan their Disney food for months, often agonizing over restaurant choices. Reviews are read, menus scrutinized, and lists are made. Most people know what they will eat on each day of their Walt Disney World vacation well before they actually get there. This is partly due to the Advanced Dining Reservation system in place that makes it nearly impossible to choose a table service restaurant on a whim at Disney World.
Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot
A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
Video Update of Disney’s Controversial Polynesian Tower
Walt Disney World Resort has revealed that Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will be experiencing a transformation. What currently looks like a construction zone will one day be a massive tower of hotel rooms. Not only have we seen structural changes recently to the Polynesian Village Resort’s Great Ceremonial House,...
Guest Videos Attempt to Stay at Disney Event Without a Ticket
If you’re planning a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, the very first thing you should do is check the Disney calendar for special events which may limit your time spent in the Park. But, let’s say you either didn’t know about the Disney special ticketed...
