Newark, NJ

2 police officers in stable condition after Newark shooting

By David Porter and Deepti Hajela
 2 days ago

Two Newark police officers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport, officials said.

The officers were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the Essex County prosecutor’s office. Both were in stable condition, according to a person with knowledge of their conditions who wasn't authorized to speak publicly ahead of a planned news conference.

As darkness fell, police hadn't released details about how the shooting unfolded, who was firing or whether anyone was in custody.

A video taken by a bystander and posted online appeared to show someone helping an officer off the ground and soon after, others in uniform helping the limping officer into a car.

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching on top of and around the base of at least one multistory apartment building. Police vehicles could be seen placed to block roads in the area.

D’Andre Mentor, 23, lives up the street and heard a number of sirens, which brought him outside. He looked down the road and saw a vehicle on fire, and then a slew of law enforcement. Mentor said he’d never seen anything like it in a neighborhood he describes as quiet and residential.

Elijah Moore was in his bedroom when he heard gunshots ring through his neighborhood. He immediately moved away from the window after hearing what he said were “a lot of shots,” possibly more than a dozen.

“I didn’t know what to do, if they were getting into my building,” said Moore, 33.

He turned on the television where he learned more about the shooting. His panic subsided minutes later, he said, when he saw police swarming his neighborhood.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was monitoring “an unfolding situation in Newark,” but didn’t immediately share details.

“I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe,” he said.

Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this story from New York .

